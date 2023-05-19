Comedian Refuses To Back Down After Roasting Dylan Mulvaney: ‘Why No T*ts For Dylan?’

Videos by OutKick

Comedian Chrissie Mayr couldn’t care less that the woke outrage mob doesn’t like her Dylan Mulvaney jokes.

Mayr went viral when she battled hecklers during a show after making fun of Dylan Mulvaney. The transgender influencer, whose brand seems to be mocking women and acting like a little girl, has been under intense fire since a collaboration with Bud Light.

“Why has it been a year of girlhood and still no t*ts? That’s day one. Okay. If I’m transitioning to a dude, day one I’m getting a c*ck and I’m getting the biggest one you can find. Go into the back room. Get me something black. I have something to prove. Why no t*ts for Dylan? I don’t understand,” Mayr joked during a show in Dallas.

When someone shouted out that Mulvaney is a man, Mayr agreed and that had some people in the audience screaming the transgender activist is a woman.

“No, it’s all good. We can all have different beliefs, it’s OK. Some of us can believe in reality and some of us can’t,” the comedian responded.

She was called a transphobe, but made it clear during an interview with Fox News that she doesn’t care.

F*** you transphobe!' Moment furious hecklers storm out comedian Chrissie Mayr's Dallas show after she joked about trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney not having top or bottom surgery.



i am sure Chrissie Mayrs doesn't care they stormed out, they had already paid for their tickets! pic.twitter.com/1nBK5J5yOm — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) May 12, 2023

Comedian Chrissie Mayr refuses to bow to the cancel culture mob.

While many people bow to the woke mob or don’t even risk pushing the limit out of fear of upsetting the outrage crowd, Mayr isn’t backing down.

“I don’t know if they were looking to be offended, but they could have been people that are just easily offended, and they didn’t realize it ’til they were at the show because a lot of people live in a bubble, and they aren’t challenged. And it sometimes takes being at a comedy show for these feelings to come out. Their friends aren’t challenging them, their family [isn’t] challenging them, their work, their school – everything’s in line with the mainstream. I just don’t think they’re very self-aware, and they’re so used to their feelings being validated everywhere they go, and their reality being, I guess, reflected back to them,” Mayr said during her interview with Fox News.

Chrissie Mayr refuses to back down to the cancel culture mob. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Mayr then talked about a point that is incredibly important and 100% true:

Comedy is supposed to push the limits and be edgy. That’s the entire point of comedy.

“Stand-up is one of the very few places where you can like just – it’s the rawest form of entertainment, but also human interaction. You should be laughing at things at a comedy club that might get you in trouble at work. You should be making side comments to your buddies at a comedy club that could get you in trouble at work. It’s one of the last few places of freedom where you can be yourself and let loose,” the comedian correctly explained.

Mayr calls out the trans community.

The popular comedian also made it clear she thinks it’s ridiculous there might be protected classes you can’t joke about, especially transgender people.

“Trans are like the protected class du jour. People feel very entitled – you can just say you’re non-binary and whoop, you have as much entitlement as a full-blown trans person,” Mayr told Fox News. She further added, “Not only can you can’t criticize them, you can’t even joke about them in a comedy club.”

Chrissie Mayr won’t apologize for mocking Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Credit to Mayr for refusing to bow down to the pro-cancel culture/woke mob. Comedy is meant to make people uncomfortable, push the limits and hold nothing back. Dylan Mulvaney is ripe for the picking and of all the people out there who aren’t above getting dragged, a biological man behaving like a little girl isn’t one of them. Major props to Chrissie Mayr for standing her ground. America needs more of that energy.