The people of Albuquerque showed up to the Isotopes game hungry for hot dogs (NOT sandwiches) on Wednesday night. They did not disappoint.

Burqueños and Burqueñas averaged 2.7 hot dogs eaten per person over the course of nine innings, but that number actually detracts from the overall feat. It’s more impressive in total.

The Isotopes are the Triple-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies of the Pacific Coast League. Their games are played at an elevation of 5,100 feet above sea level, and draw pretty sizable crowd for home games.

No crowd, though, is greater than $0.50 hot dog night.

Minor League Baseball teams across the country often host dollar dog night. The same goes for college teams.

Penn State fans put back 1,737 hot dogs back in March— which was an impressive number for the Nittany Lions, considering the size of their fanbase. They even put out a graphic to promote the number.

Nittany Nation loves Dollar Dogs! Fans tonight came with big energy and big appetites!



An incredible 1,737 hot dogs consumed tonight at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/tnDAYN2u3v — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 29, 2023

The Isotopes faithful made that number look miniscule. And to make it even cooler— Albuquerque slashes the price in half.

50-cent hot dog night dates back to the team’s inaugural season in 2003. Even as inflation causes prices to skyrocket in every other area of life, the $0.50 price tag has not moved.

9,277 Burqueños and Burqueñas rolled into Isotopes Park and got to eating. The minor league organization sold an impressive 25,444 hot dogs throughout the evening.

Some folks may have had just one dog. Others may have had none.

There is also the group who went to town and ate far more than the 2.7 hot dog average.

Thanks again to all 9,277 fans who came out for a night of baseball and hot dogs at Rio Grande Credit Union Field!



See you all back here for a Thursday matinee, with first pitch set for 12:05 pm. pic.twitter.com/Fh6EoJWTIk — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) June 29, 2023

Although the 25K number is impressive, it is not the record. 9,353 Isotopes fans devoured 32,312 hot dogs back in 2016— which is an average of 3.5 dogs per fan.

Albuquerque typically holds two $.50 dog nights each year. Fans will have to step up later in the season if they want the record!