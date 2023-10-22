Alabama Survives Another Week As Nick Saban Does Something We’ve Seen A Lot, And Something We’ve Never Seen

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, AL- The game was halfway over, with Tennessee taking a 20-7 lead into the locker room at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But it was the typical Nick Saban voodoo that brought Alabama back to life in the second half.

Not only did Tennessee control the game in the first half, it should’ve been over based on its dominance of the stat sheet. Unfortunately for the Vols, they had to play a second half.

There was nothing good about Tennessee after halftime. Whether it was defense or offense, nothing was clicking. It sure didn’t help that Josh Heupel decided to get fancy on 4th down in the second half, resulting in two turnovers on downs. They gave Alabama the field position needed, and the Tide made them pay.

Nick Saban’s squad went on a 27-7 run that left the Vols once again searching for answers on offense, while Alabama was searching for the best cigar.

If there ever was a clear snowball effect, it happened in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Once the Vols started to flail, their was no coming back. Alabama put it together in the second half, on both offense and defense. Whether it was in the passing game with Jalen Milroe, or the defense that caused a massive fumble, leading to a touchdown.

It wasn’t just one response from Alabama, it was the whole team. While Tennessee fumbled the opportunity at a win, Alabama took advantage of a wounded Vols team.

Nick Saban exits the field, following a celebration with the student section

I’ve Never Seen Nick Saban Celebrate Like This, During Tennessee-Alabama

It’s different with Alabama, just when you think this team is done for, they turn around and pull out a win like today. We all thought Jalen Milroe was going to continue struggling in the second half, only to see them score 27 unanswered points, leading the charge in the comeback win.

In a different twist than his usual postgame ritual, Nick Saban made a U-turn, and headed for the Alabama student section. All week, Saban has been preaching to his fans about showing up for the game, and being loud in the process.

Alabama’s Jalie Milroe gives Nick Saban a cigar, which Saban then gave to his SID

What we saw out of the Alabama coach on Saturday night was him thanking the students for bringing the energy. That, they did. The Alabama coach took off in a sprint after making his U-turn, leaving the lockerroom behind. In something I’ve never seen before during my time covering Saban, he headed straight for the student section. Encouraging the fans to make noise, along with giving them a clap of their own.

We’re seeing a different type of Saban, and that’s not a bad thing. This more laid back coach is just what college football needs. Saban, whospent all week pushing for his fans to show up on Saturday, thanked them for coming through.

Never seen Nick Saban do this before.



Went all the way to student section to thank the crowd. pic.twitter.com/QwOkVrwLaB — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 21, 2023

Tennessee came out in the second half looking as if they thought they’d already won the game based on the halftime score alone. The unfortunate scenario for Josh Heupel is that he’s still lacking some game changers in key spots. Those will come with time.



But for Nick Saban, he’s starting to look like a coach finally ready to open up.

After years of hiding behind the hardcore mask, frightening those around him, he’s taking off that mask, delivering another big win for Alabama over Tennessee.

Remember when we counted Nick Saban out after the Texas game?

It’s crazy what a few wins can do.