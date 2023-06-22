Aaron Rodgers Enters RFK Jr – Joe Rogan – Professor Hotez Debate

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has again entered the Covid vaccine debate, after making a social media post mocking vax-pushing Professor Peter Hotez.

Hotez has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week after Joe Rogan challenged him to debate Robert R. Kennedy Jr. on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan offered $100,000 to a charity of Hotez’ choice after “the Professor” called out Rogan and RFK Jr. over alleged vaccine misinformation. For years, Hotez has been pushing the Covid vaccine relentlessly, as well as masking indoors – even for young children.

Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers decided to play ball in the ongoing feud by showing his support for RFK.

“@RobertFKennedyJR would mop [the floor] with this bum,” the newly signed New York Jets quarterback posted on his Instagram reels. The comment was attached to an older Rogan podcast clip featuring Professor Horetz admitting to “unhealthy eating habits.” Rodgers took a jab at Horetz again while writing “I don’t take health advice from unhealthy people,” referring to Horetz beefy appearance.

Rodgers has previously shown his support for RFK, and we all know the whole vaccine/NFL ordeal he went through.

PROFESSOR HOTEZ IS “DISAPPOINTED”

On Wednesday afternoon, Professor Hotez responded to Rodgers’ Instagram post via Twitter.

This is so unnecessary, I have no bad thoughts for Aaron, I needed to speak out in 2021 to try and save lives. 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during those delta BA.1 waves in last half of 2021 early 2022. I detail this in my new book https://t.co/2Bm25ohgCf — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 21, 2023

“This [Rodgers post] was so unnecessary,” the MSNBC-regular Hotez wrote. “Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this week… [at the time] I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance…” before adding, “I needed to speak out in 2021 to save lives.”

What Hotez doesn’t understand, or is deliberately avoiding, is that he and many other “health professionals” politicized the pandemic. They called out, tarnished, scapegoated, blamed and actively sought to punish those who refused to listen to the CDC, the WHO, and the “medical community.” It’s important not to forget exactly what they did and the devastating effects that it had.

REWRITING HISTORY

The worst part is how Horetz, teacher’s school union president Randi Weingarten, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky are now trying to use revisionist history to cover their policies and mandates that have ruined an entire generation of humans – especially children.

And when they get called out by someone like a Joe Rogan or Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, what do they do? They turn to Twitter claiming they are being attacked by an unhinged mob and play the ‘woe is me’ card.

One would think that if Professor Hotez was so confident in what he was saying about vaccines and Covid mandates throughout the years, that he would have no problem using all that wisdom to prove doubters wrong by appearing on Rogan’s podcast. Afterall, even if he changed one person’s mind with his appearance, wouldn’t that be similar to forcing everyone to wear masks to save one person’s life? I’m just following Hotez logic.

(Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers / Getty Images)

Regardless, the issue goes beyond whether you’re for the vaccine or against it. Discussion and debate are important – especially in this social media hyper-focused world we live in. Many lives were lost and ruined precisely because of deliberately avoiding topics that ended up turning out to be true.

One thing is for sure. If the RFK vs. Hotez debate does happen, we need Aaron Rodgers there acting as some sort of referee. Once he gets back from talking psychedelics, of course.