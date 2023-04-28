ABC ‘News’ Edits Out Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr’s Covid Vaccine Comments. #InformationWar.

Videos by OutKick

ABC News aired an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week. The interview did not air in full. Rather, ABC edited the conversation to exclude Kennedy’s commentary on Covid-19 vaccines.

ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis announced the edit on air. Like the good little girl she is, she read what her bosses wrote verbatim:

“We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including portions of that exchange in our interview.

“Data shows that the Covid-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism. Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used in the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks.”

ABC reveals they censored “extensive portions” of their interview with RFK Jr due to “false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.”



Funny how these mainstream outlets make a point to highlight the anti-vaccine views of anyone who speaks up about lockdowns.pic.twitter.com/xGopVm8g3j — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 28, 2023

ABC acts as if it’s an authority on vaccines. That’s ironic after three years of deceit — either on purpose or due to its shameless sheepiness to The Science — on the very topic of Covid.

The corporate press holds itself up as a group of experts. But it’s far from that. Particularly when deducing what is “false.”

The same network that censored RFK on the topic of the vaccine long told viewers the vaccine would stop the spread. It did not.

ABC reported that the jab would prevent infection. It did not do that either.

The outlet parroted the talking point that the virus originated in a wet market. Yet, the U.S. Energy Department and the FBI say no, the virus most likely formed in a Wuhan lab.

Another conspiracy turned reality.

ABC promulgated the idea that plexiglass barriers worked. That cloth masks were effective. That school closures protected children And that our “experts” accurately counted the fatality rate.

Wrong. All of it.

ABC “News” proved itself to be a beacon of Covid untruths. Yet it has the gall to suppress an interviewee and accuse him of spreading vaccine misinformation.

Notice the network chose not to argue against Kennedy’s messaging, but to bury it.

Censorship is the most convenient method to dismiss opinions you find inconvenient but cannot debunk. Censorship is a way to prevent a natural reaction to a story — as ABC did here by disallowing viewers to decide if RFK had a point.

That describes a War on Information, where those with the megaphone scheme to intercept the spread of counter information.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a threat. A threat to expose the corruption the U.S. government and Big Pharma engaged in during the pandemic.

RFK dares to uncover their involvement in selling an experimental vaccine, to which skeptics were silenced.

He cites studies, as a Democrat, the party wishes he would not. He appears unbeholden to the Chinese government, which likely committed mass murder in the form of a lab leak.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is cutting through. A recent Fox News poll found some 19 percent of Democratic voters say they’d like to see him win the nomination.

Democrats cannot afford to have RFK prove a ruse out of the party’s stance on Covid. And ABC plans to make sure he won’t.