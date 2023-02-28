Lab Leak Theory Proves War On Information The Greatest Domestic Threat: Bobby Burack

The Covid-19 pandemic affirmed arrays of suspicions, from government collusion with Big Tech to a compromised relationship with China to the influence of Big Pharma. Most notably, the virus hallmarked the war of information.

A pandemic of untruths.

But not from the so-called conspiracy theorists and right-wing grifters. Rather, Covid confirmed it was the handlers of information, from “experts” to “journalists,” who intercepted the spread of accurate information.

Sunday, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. Energy Department recently concluded that a laboratory leak in Wuhan likely caused SARS-CoV-2.

The news is quite simple to fathom. A coronavirus originated inside a lab where Chinese scientists studied coronavirus and practiced gain-of-function research some 400 yards from where China allegedly first discovered the specific coronavirus.

Yet it wasn’t such common sense to those who claim to uphold the truth. NPR called the lab leak hypothesis a “baseless conspiracy.” Vox declared the idea simply “wrong.” The World Socialist Website called the lab argument the “greatest falsehood in human history.” Dr. Fauci dismissed the possibility entirely, as he helped fund the research.

In Aug. 2021, a chief New York Times editor instructed staffers not to investigate the origins of Covid. Instead, the editor ordered them to push only a zoonotic origin.

Do not be a journalist, The Times warned staffers. Print what the government tells you. That the staff did. The outlet’s resident “Covid Reporter” Apoorva Mandavilli called anyone pondering the lab leak theory a “racist“.

The Science™ and the press conspired to diminish anyone who dared to question the idea that a hungry exotic-eating Chinese person caused the pandemic by the transmission of bat to pangolin to human. The duo sought to destroy anyone who wondered aloud if the Chinese government is responsible for 6.9 million deaths worldwide.

And Joe Biden called white supremacy “the most lethal threat in the homeland,” not lies about the origins of a virus that upended the lives of virtually every American.

Still, burying the origin is a mere bullet point in the tale of the past three years.

Covid-19 exposed our press and government as deceivers of information — as either accomplices to the greatest crime in human history or grossly incompetent. They were wrong. Wrong about it all.

Masks did not stop the spread. The vaccine did not prevent infection. Plexiglass barriers did not work. School closures did not protect children from harm and, in fact, did great harm. Business closures did not serve the best interest of the community. The experts did not accurately count the national fatality rate and still do not.

And now, everyone knows what any clear-thinking person deduced from the start: the virus did not originate from a wet market.

Those were The Big Lie(s). Ruses of the century.

And unfortunately, much of society abided by the commands of their leaders. They had no choice. The average news consumer did not have access to accurate information.

Those who sought and reported on the truth often had to do so on the fringes, as censorship cost them access to the proverbial megaphone.

In 2020, Twitter banned Dr. Li-Meng Yan for publicizing clues that the pandemic originated from a lab in Wuhan. Big Tech punished her for questioning the U.S. and Chinese governments.

Messaging becomes perception and perception becomes reality. And those who control the messaging of Covid deceived those who receive.

Experts and politicians turned citizens into political pawns as they gained unusual control over society. Big Pharma turned patients into guinea pigs for an experimental vaccine as Pfizer executives bought yachts.

Journalists neglected the core principles of their field: to ask questions, seek the truth, be skeptical, and hold those in power accountable. The pinheads in the newsrooms merely parroted the talking points of the Democratic Party.

The consequences of the #CovidLies exceed the escalation of the mail-in ballots that led to the ascension of Joe Biden. Local businesses have not recovered from the government locking down their lives and work. Students cannot undo the lost years of quality education and time spent away from their peers. The appalling rise in suicide rates, alcoholism, and drug addiction is irreversible.

The consequences of Covid messaging are ongoing. Answers remain scarce.

Earlier this month, a Mayo Clinic study found that heart attacks in people ages 25 to 44 increased by 30 percent compared to the expected number over the first two years of the pandemic.

Why is that? We can’t say for certain.

However, the very group that dismissed the lab leak theory and demanded the masking of children says the rise is absolutely, definitely not the result of the experimental vaccine known to cause myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle.

Dr. Fauci told CBS that even asking the question is a form of disinformation, and it makes you a propagandist.

“Isn’t [this conversation] horrifying?” was actually a question CBS asked.

“It is horrifying,” responded Fauci.

That guy put forth the greatest display of anti-science failure on record.

Through censorship and dutiful media outlets, Facui and his ilk browbeat citizens into acquiescing with their orders. Conflicting opinions rarely crept into the mainstream during the pandemic.

The spread of faulty and unchallenged information culminated with school years of masked children, repeated jabs in the arm, the censorship of the dialogue, atypical rates of heart inflammation among young adults, and a grave imbalance between state and man.

Most Americans didn’t learn they were duped until they were already triple-vaxxed and taking their masks off between bites at a half-filled diner. The New York Times admitted just last week that mask mandates proved useless, almost three years later.

Perhaps the U.S. can now investigate China as it has had ample time to cover up creating a global pandemic that killed millions of obese and elderly persons.

Limiting access to the truth is the first step toward a modern dystopia. Persecuting the curious is a precursor to a diminished democracy.

Information is empowering. Yet, the truth is scarce. You have to claw for it. And the lapdogs in the media might assassinate your character if you uncover the most inconvenient of truths.

Covid proved the war of information to be the most lethal threat to the homeland –– a pandemic to which, unlike Covid, all demographics are susceptible.