Compilation Of Corporate Media Dismissing Lab Leak As Dangerous, Racist Right-Wing Conspiracy

The U.S. Energy Department assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China.

That is hardly a revelation to the folks of common sense. OutKick has cited studies suggesting a lab leak since June 2021.

But the corporate press dismissed the idea entirely. The media vilified those who cast doubt of a zoonic origin. Proponents of the lab leak lost access to the social media accounts — hello Dr. Li-Meng Yan.

This week, OutKick will publish a column dissecting the nearly three-year dismissal of the lab leak theory and subsequent suppression of factual information. Check back for that.

But today, we look at media members who were most adamant that said lab theory was nothing but a dangerous, racist, vile, right-wing conspiracy stoked by the MAGA Asian-hate crowd.

Enjoy:

Speaking of the New York Times. Here was its “Covid reporter” in 2021. https://t.co/uP57oiwQZP pic.twitter.com/ltOOntdP1Q — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 26, 2023

Dangerous, racist conspiracy turned reality. pic.twitter.com/iukrkqAPxP — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 26, 2023

How CNN covered the lab leak theory in 2020. pic.twitter.com/9afAC2l4s6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 26, 2023



Almost certainly, they said.

I think this is my favorite “the Covid lab leak hypothesis is a conspiracy” headline pic.twitter.com/vm2CXdzlLh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 26, 2023

This one is probably second pic.twitter.com/1cb4f43q1K — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 26, 2023

Documenting Glenn Kessler’s BIGGEST MISS ever:



Today, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic.”



But in 2020, Kessler tweeted: “I fear @tedcruz missed the scientific animation in the video that shows how it is virtually impossible for… https://t.co/j7PILxmWGk pic.twitter.com/10GQYmXsex — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2023

It's the kind of conspiracy once reserved for the tinfoil hatters. But Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon talks about it. So does the billionaire fugitive Guo Wengui. On Sunday, it got its Capitol Hill debut when Senator Tom Cotton repeated it. https://t.co/ZFqwGdxN9q — Alexandra Stevenson (@jotted) February 17, 2020

The Wuhan Lab Leak Hypothesis Is A Conspiracy Theory, Not Science https://t.co/hiw2QBGkZV — Paige (@Paige152885432) February 27, 2023

#TheScience.

The Wuhan lab lie "will go down as one of the greatest falsehoods in human history—a colossal untruth that eclipses even the Bush administration’s perjured claims about Iraq’s “weapons of mass destruction.”https://t.co/AQ3HmSn7B5 — Clara Weiss (@claraweiss_wsws) May 29, 2021

In human history!

More intl scientists reject 'lab-leak' theory, shrug off right-wing Western media's pressure – Global Times https://t.co/g0kSCDUx4v — ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) July 9, 2021

In a public health crisis, conspiracy theories are a distraction. It’s our collective responsibility to stay focused on keeping each other safe.



And no, #coronavirus did not start in a Chinese lab, @juliaoftoronto writes. https://t.co/cfm9Mi6mqz — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 11, 2020



Got that?

The lab leak was always the most likely origin of Covid. But instead of asking proper questions and holding those in power accountable, our media disparaged anyone who dared to show curiosity.

The media was not to report on the origin honestly. Literally. In Aug. 2021, a top New York Times editor instructed staffers NOT to investigate the origins of Covid, they were to push only a zoonotic origin.

Frauds. Zealots. Enemies of the people.