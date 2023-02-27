Compilation Of Corporate Media Dismissing Lab Leak As Dangerous, Racist Right-Wing Conspiracy

Videos by OutKick
The U.S. Energy Department assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China.
That is hardly a revelation to the folks of common sense. OutKick has cited studies suggesting a lab leak since June 2021.
But the corporate press dismissed the idea entirely. The media vilified those who cast doubt of a zoonic origin. Proponents of the lab leak lost access to the social media accounts — hello Dr. Li-Meng Yan.
This week, OutKick will publish a column dissecting the nearly three-year dismissal of the lab leak theory and subsequent suppression of factual information. Check back for that.
But today, we look at media members who were most adamant that said lab theory was nothing but a dangerous, racist, vile, right-wing conspiracy stoked by the MAGA Asian-hate crowd.
Enjoy:
Almost certainly, they said.
#TheScience.
In human history!
Got that?
The lab leak was always the most likely origin of Covid. But instead of asking proper questions and holding those in power accountable, our media disparaged anyone who dared to show curiosity.
The media was not to report on the origin honestly. Literally. In Aug. 2021, a top New York Times editor instructed staffers NOT to investigate the origins of Covid, they were to push only a zoonotic origin.
Frauds. Zealots. Enemies of the people.
It still blows my mind how corrupt out media and government is. The almighty dollar is the new religion, even if you have to lie to make it. Patriotism is gone.