Aaron Rodgers, Who Loves Ayahuasca, Talks About Psychedelics At Trippy Conference

Aaron Rodgers finally took the stage at the psychedelics conference, first heard about back in March.

The free-spirited, 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback put on an MVP-level campaign for the use of psychedelics. Rodgers was welcomed as a keynote speaker at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference on Wednesday.

The event is set to welcome over 300 speakers — taking place from June 19 to 23.

It’s unorthodox for an NFL QB to come out and endorse magical mushrooms or ayahuasca. However, Rodgers is on a mission to break down the stigma and witness the healing powers of psychedelics.

M-V-Peace Out, Aaron Rodgers …

In his hour-long discussion, Rodgers spoke on how psychedelic drugs have improved his mental tenacity as an NFL quarterback.

NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a talk with author Aubrey Marcus as part of Psychedelic Science 2023 in the Bellcor Theatre of the Colorado Convention Center on June 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There’s also maintaining his mental health amid a mean dating streak these past few years. The QB’s exes include super environmentalist and actress Shailene Woodley. Then there’s the shamanistic witch, Blu of Earth, who helped Rodgers dig deeper on his spiritual journey.

Sprouting Interest In Psychedelics Among Athletes

Rodgers revealed that past teammates in Green Bay joined him for an ayahuasca session. He said getting into psychedelics started after his Super Bowl win in 2011, trying to figure out what comes after winning a championship.

He also credited ayahuasca use for his strongest bonds on the football field and for helping him win two MVPs from 2020 to 2021.

“I’ve been fortunate enough in the last few years to be able to sit in ceremony with teammates,” Rodgers said, as relayed by The New York Post.

“I’m telling you, it is radically life-changing, and it’s wild to be in a locker room and look over and just know, like, I’ve been in the maloca [an indigenous South American dwelling] with you, guy. It’s pretty special. It changes the dynamic, for sure. And in this process, like I said, there’s been hundreds of NFL guys who have reached out.”

“Now what?” Rodgers asked himself after winning Super Bowl XLV.

Rodgers spoke to media figure Aubrey Marcus during his appearance on Wednesday. The commentary checked out for two dudes heavily invested in healing gurus and buying crystals.

Rodgers was invited as a Featured Speaker for the event. Advocates for psychedelics championed the four-time NFL MVP’s appearance at the conference, stating it would de-stigmatize using psilocybin and other psychedelic agents to improve mental health.

Rodgers added, “When I first did ‘aya’ in 2020, I remember thinking afterwards, like, I’m going to have to talk about this at some point. Are people ready? How will it be received? Then I won MVP. Then I did it again. I said OK, I can probably talk about it now. But the cool thing has been the response. Not from the media that calls me a druggie, a hippie or whatever it was. …

Purple Wave On The Way?

The general pool of professional American athletes isn’t pro-psychedelics, but Rodgers contends that a growing interest continues sprouting.

“To see basketball players and baseball players and surfers and entertainers and my own teammates and colleagues across the league reach out, and either share their story about their own medicine journey or ask to be a part of an upcoming one, is pretty special.”

Rodgers’ message may be too far out for some; still, the QB maintains that once the conversation on psychedelics expands, more people will have their minds freed.

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 21: NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a talk with author Aubrey Marcus as part of Psychedelic Science 2023 in the Bellcor Theatre of the Colorado Convention Center on June 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“We have the opportunity to change the conversation by dispelling these archaic myths about the dangers of them or the negative side effects or whatever might be and start to share the actual wisdom and truth about it,” Rodgers added. “It’s a permission slip for other people to stand up and talk about their own experiences, to join in and to dive in and to learn about it.

“And I think that’s how we move this conversation forward is more people to be out there comfortable talking about their own journeys. Their spiritual journey, their medicine journey, their ceremonies. So we can bring this to people who need it.”

Rodgers will be joining the Jets as starting quarterback next season. He spent the previous 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.