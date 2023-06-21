Aaron Rodgers To Speak At National Psychedelics Conference Today

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is set to show off his drug-related knowledge later today when he speaks at the world’s largest psychedelic conference.

The New York Jets quarterback will be a guest speaker during this week’s “Psychedelic Science” conference in Denver, Colorado. The conference is being presented by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees – most who are presumably going to be tripping out of their minds, as they continue to advocate for the public acceptance of hallucinogens.

Rodgers being a keynote speaker for the conference shouldn’t come as a surprise, even for those that are doped out of their minds. He has openly spoken about his use of Ayahuasca, which is a powerful hallucinogenic plant-based brew. Aaron Rodgers has also shared his experiences using mushrooms throughout the years.

A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE ON LIFE

Rodgers has even credited the drugs, I mean “the plants,” for making him fall in love with football again. During an interview on the Aubrey Meadows podcast, Rodgers said that his appreciation of life and the game of football changed after using Ayahhuasca. That’s strange considering he ended up signing with the Jets of all teams.

“I really feel like that set me on my course to be able to go back into my job and have a different perspective on things, and to be way more free at work as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover and I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” Rodgers told Meadows, who will be hosting Rodgers on stage later today at the conference.

AARON RODGERS FREE TO TAKE PSYCHEDELICS

The use of psychedelics has increased in recent years. A 2022 study found that over 5 million people in the U.S. over the age of 12 had used psychedelic drugs in the past year alone – and it’s only growing.

Last November, Colorado residents voted to decriminalize possession of psychedelic mushrooms, allowing anyone over the age of 21 to not only possess but also grow them. The new law follows similar ones passed in Oregon as well as in certain California cities like San Francisco and Oakland.

Despite Ayahuasca’s primary psychoactive ingredient, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), being labeled a Schedule I drug under federal law, Rodgers has been in the clear to take it. That’s because the NFL doesn’t include it in its substance abuse or PED policies.

Other notable speakers during this week’s Psychedelic Science conference will include rapper Jaden Smith and former Republican Texas Governor Rick Perry.