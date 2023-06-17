Drug Aaron Rodgers Made Famous Helped Dad Find Kids Lost In Jungle 40 Days After Plane Crash

Videos by OutKick

Maybe Aaron Rodgers isn’t crazy after all?

The Columbian father who recently found his four kids alive in the jungle 40 days after their plane crashed is crediting ayahuasca for their recovery.

Manuel Ranoque told the Daily Mail that he resorted to drinking the hallucinogenic cocktail, also known as yagé, so the recovery team could have visions of where the missing children were.

That’s right — team. According to Ranoque, the team of searchers — made up of more than 70 Indigenous people and 120 military personnel — all drank the tea on day 39 of the search.

On Day 40, the four kids were found alive.

“This is a spiritual world,” he told the Daily Mail. “It is the maximum concentration that is made in our spiritual world as an indigenous people. That was so that the goblin, that cursed devil, would release my children.”

Aaron Rodgers loves ayahuasca and he may be on to something

And release them, it did!

The four kids were found alive 24 hours later after an elder amongst the group had a vision the next morning. According to Ranoque, he told the group, “we’ll find the children today.”

Low and behold, mere hours later, the group of survivors were spotted five kilometers from the crash site, in a small clearing.

Absolutely insane stuff here. I won’t pretend to know the first thing about ayahuasca, but I do know Aaron Rodgers drinks the stuff like water.

Remember Blu of Earth — his former lover? It was just last summer that the former couple took a four-day trip into the wilderness for a little ayahuasca-induced reflection.

“Once you sat with the medicine one time you kind of know what that feeling is that more lessons to be learned,” Rodgers told pal Pat McAfee last fall about his experience.

“Some people sit 100 straight days and still feel called years and years down the road to keep on doing it. I had such a beautiful experience I’m pretty certain it won’t be my last.”

Rodgers also told McAfee a few months later that his ayahuasca trip made him “see the other side.” According to our Columbian jungle dad, he wasn’t lying, either.

Columbian plane crash story is insane

By the way, this entire story is wild. Don’t know how it hasn’t gotten more attention.

From Fox News:

The siblings, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, were flying with their mother, the pilot and another adult from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to the town of San Jose del Guaviare when the Cessna single-engine propeller plane crashed May 1. The bodies of the three adults were found at the crash site 16 days later.

In the days following their rescue, new details have been emerging about how the siblings survived. Led by 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, the children ate fruit and munched on seeds found in the jungle along with cassava flour that they took from the plane.

The children had also begun telling family how they hid in tree trunks to protect themselves from snakes, animals and mosquitoes creeping in the jungle.

Incredible.

Shoutout to one Aaron Rodgers — the apologies better be as loud as the criticism!