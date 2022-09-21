Aaron Rodgers Is Ready To Trip Balls On Ayahuasca Again, If ‘Called’

Suddenly, Aaron Rodgers is a big hallucination guy. A let’s get high, guy. A big let’s get deep into our feelings type of guy.

During his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the Packers quarterback couldn’t stop talking about the benefits of ayahuasca and didn’t hesitate to stop Pat when the former NFL punter started throwing around “drug” while talking about the plant-based trip that Rodgers likes to go on.

“Ayahuasca is not a drug,” Rodgers made clear. “It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it’s not a drug. We’re talking about plants here.

“It’s a very important point to make. This is how words are created in society to create a certain bias against certain things. I do think it’s important to go on this ridiculous tangent how words are used to create bias. Those biases create fears and those fears prevent people from doing their own research or having their own idea and truth in a situation.”

Exactly.

Rodgers is right, this stuff should be called a plant-based hallucinogenic, which would then cause this stuff to sell like Starbucks venti pumpkin spiced lattes. You’d have suburban moms tripping while in the school pickup line.

So when’s Aaron ready to trip again?

The quarterback didn’t hesitate and told McAfee it would happen again if he’s “called.”

Called by his girlfriend Blu of Earth?

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dating a woman who wishes to be called Blu…Blu of Earth / Instagram / Getty Images

“I don’t think that was the last time,” Rodgers said of his first DMT tripping balls moment that he talked about over the summer.

“Once you sat with the medicine one time you kind of know what that feeling is that more lessons to be learned. … Some people sit 100 straight days and still feel called years and years down the road to keep on doing it. I had such a beautiful experience I’m pretty certain it won’t be my last,” Rodgers told McAfee.

As for Blu, she’s having a quiet week of work as a shaman while the sports world patiently awaits her first appearance at a Packers game. Please make it happen, Blu. Let’s all trip before a Packers game. Even Aaron. It’ll be wild.