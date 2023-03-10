Aaron Rodgers To Be A Featured Speaker At Pro-Psychedelics Conference

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is a fun guy, which is why he’s been officially invited to this year’s “Psychedelic Science” conference as a keynote speaker.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was announced as a featured speaker for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies event in Denver this June.

Known as the greatest gathering of doped-out, alt-medicine appreciators, Psychedelic Science 2023 will gladly host Rodgers, whose insight on LSD, ayahuasca and mushrooms has often dominated headlines over his play.

Rodgers will speak with Aubrey Marcus, host of The Vulnerable Truth podcast — which Rodgers previously appeared on. Marcus’ podcast “blends humor with gravity and levity with depth, as we explore mindset, psychedelics, holistic health, spirituality, entrepreneurship, and relationship,” according to its Apple Podcasts description.

Off the field, Rodgers has spoken highly of the influence that psychedelics like ayahuasca had on him, stripping him of his fear of death (thanatophobia), thus clearing his mind for MVP-level performance.

Psychedelic Science founder Rick Doblin spoke on Rodgers’ scheduled appearance, which will surely be out of this world.

“Aaron Rodgers will be interviewed by Aubrey Marcus at Psychedelic Science 2023 about his experiences with Ayahuasca, which he’s previously spoken about on Aubrey’s podcast,” Doblin said. “We’re delighted Aaron is open to sharing his views at what will become the world’s largest psychedelic conference ever.”

The event will feature over 300 speakers — festivities will go on from June 19-23.

Thankfully by then, we’ll know if Rodgers opted to stay in Green Bay because divorces can get too messy or take a hit (no pun intended) on his way out to join a QB-needy squad like the New York Jets.

The QB will need to detox himself of the negative energy from his 8-9 season with the Packers last year to truly embrace a return to Lambeau.

