Joe Rogan Offers $100K To COVID Vaccine Researcher To Debate RFK Jr. On His Podcast

Just trust the science.

Don’t ask questions. Don’t look at the data. And don’t demand explanations.

That’s what Dr. Peter Hotez and all the COVID fanatics in Big Pharma want you to do. But Joe Rogan has been skeptical from the beginning. And now, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Rogan has offered to contribute $100,000 to the charity of his choice if Hotez will debate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

It all started when Rogan interviewed RFK Jr. on Thursday’s podcast. RFK, who has long been critical of the experimental COVID jab, discussed with the host his thoughts on vaccines.

This prompted a scathing VICE Magazine article titled, “Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation.” Hotez shared the article with commentary.

“Just awful,” he wrote. “And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense.”

Hotez, an MD/PhD who is Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, helped develop the COVID vaccine Corbevax. So the pandemic has been profitable for him.

Joe Rogan Sparks Huge Twitter Feud

Rogan then offered the doctor a chance to explain his stance — and help a charity in the process.

Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

“Be serious Joe, that’s what you throw for your hunting buddies on a weekend,” Hotez responded. “A $50 million endowment (which You/Spotify/ RFK Jr can easily afford), not for me but so we can continue making low-cost patent-free vaccines for the world’s poor. Preceded by RFK Jr’s public apology.”

Hotez has since deleted that tweet because even he knows how insane it sounds to request $50 million for a podcast debate.

Instead, he reminded Rogan that he has his cell phone number and he’s happy to talk privately anytime.

But the world’s most popular podcaster wasn’t letting him off that easily.

“This is a non answer,” Rogan responded. “I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit Vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person.”

Hotez still refused.

But maybe that’s because the last time he went on Rogan’s show in April 2020, he made a complete fool of himself.

Rogan criticized the doctor for saying he did not take basic measures to help boost his immune system. He grilled Hotez over his personal health and lifestyle decisions.

Finally, Hotez conceded: “I’m not as cautious about my diet as I should be — I’m a junk foodoholic.”

“To have a conversation with someone, who doesn’t take vitamins and is telling you, you have to take this medication, is like ‘this is a crazy conversation,'” Rogan said to Kennedy this week.

But that’s been Rogan’s beef with Big Pharma all along: How can you — in good faith — actively push vaccines and pills but not stress the importance of nutrition and exercise?

The Twitter Debate Rolls On

And it’s not just Rogan and Hotez involved.

In fact, several other prominent figures have added to the charity pot.

“I am literally offering $100k into a total pot of $1.52m in a desperate attempt to get the experts to debunk misinformation,” political commentator Tim Pool said. “We are begging them to disprove it, but they won’t even try.”

I am literally offering $100k into a total pot of $1.52m in a desperate attempt to get the experts to debunk misinformation.



We are begging them to disprove it but they won't even try https://t.co/BIHMlxrJpu — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 18, 2023

Even Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk jumped into the conversation. Because of course he did.

“Maybe Peter Hotez just hates charity,” Musk wrote.

No, he just hates being questioned.

“He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong,” Musk wrote.

Hotez clapped back: “Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this…”

Funny, though, how yesterday’s “disinformation” is today’s proven fact.

Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this… https://t.co/qqBDjoPeRs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Remember in school when you learned the scientific method? Students had to show their work. Reveal the data that brought them to a conclusion. Acknowledge any errors in the experimental process.

The good ol’ days.

But I guess the “science” has changed.