Aaron Rodgers Is A Big RFK Jr. Guy, Which Should Perfectly Anger The Media

Aaron Rodgers — the media’s favorite anti-vax QB — is apparently a big Robert F. Kennedy Jr. guy, which should put everyone’s mind further into a pretzel.

And I for one am HERE for it.

Rodgers appeared to back Kennedy — the son of former US attorney general, senator, and 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy — earlier this week after he announced his intentions to run for president in 2024.

Kennedy, who will run against Joe Biden, is an absolute gunslinger of a democrat because he’s pretty notoriously anti-vaccine. He’ll obviously never get the nomination because being anti-vax is a sin in this country nowadays, but our man aligns perfectly with Rodgers.

So, the (maybe ex?) Green Bay Packers QB is 100% on board the RFK Train — according to his Instagram.

Choo-choo!

Anti-vax Aaron Rodgers loves anti-vax RFK Jr.

Good stuff here from Sir Aaron, who made all the lefties in the media burst with outrage a few years ago when he refused to get vaccinated. I believe at one point USA Today’s Nancy Armour even openly rooted against him in the playoffs because he wouldn’t get the jab.

And you know when you’ve angered Nancy, you’re doing something right.

Anyway, Rodgers is a weirdo — no way around that. I don’t have that pointless jab, but even I can admit Rodgers is a looney tune who is obsessed with himself and needs all the attention.

But, I’m certainly here for an RFK-Rodgers ticket in 2024. May just be crazy enough to work.

See everyone next week for the big day! Maybe Aaron will be in attendance?