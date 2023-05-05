CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Resigns, So Here’s A List Of Her Worst Mistakes

Videos by OutKick

CDC director Rochelle Walensky has resigned her post as the head of the nation’s top public health agency.

The CDC as a whole has been an unmitigated disaster, putting out poor quality “research” and studies that led to nearly endless misinformation. The agency promoted masks, despite evidence they don’t work, and created onerous recommendations on school openings.

But Walensky was perhaps the most obvious face of the CDC’s unimaginably bad work and commitment to pseudoscience.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

Her efforts caused immense harm, while accomplishing almost nothing of value. If anything, she contributed to the rapidly diminishing trust in public health institutions and expertise.

Progressives and left wing media outlets idolized Walensky because she told them what they wanted to hear.

But in reality, she made mistake after mistake that proved embarrassing and helped ensure that people would ignore their guidance.

And in honor of her resignation, it’s worth revisiting some of her most obvious disasters.

Rochelle Walensky’s ‘Worst Of’ List

There’s a nearly endless number of possibilities to make Walensky’s list of shame. But here’s a few favorites.

VACCINATED PEOPLE DON’T GET SICK

Soon after taking over her post, she told the public that vaccinated people were not only protected from serious illness and death, but all infection.

“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data,” she claimed.

There may never be a more inaccurate statement issued by any public official. It was utterly incomprehensible at the time, totally unsupported and designed to provoke mandates.

Of course, not only was she wrong about the vaccines, but results from mRNA booster doses later showed vaccinated people were more likely to get infected.

READ: BOOSTED INDIVIDUALS MORE LIKELY TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID, ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH

Nailed it!

MASKS ARE EFFECTIVE

One of the most pernicious, inexcusable mistakes was repeatedly telling the public that masks were protective at preventing transmission or infection.

That delusional, evidence free assertion caused immense harm, leading to states like California issuing pointless, useless mask mandates throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Even more infuriating was that she told congress that CDC guidance on masking would essentially never change.

That’s correct, no matter what the evidence showed, no matter how many studies disproved masking, Walensky would never stop recommending masks.

Somehow even that undersells just how bad that statement was. Her remarks were said in the context of masking kids, meaning the agency would never be revisiting their guidance on school masking.

Not to mention her desperate defense of masking on planes, which continued even after it was abundantly clear that maskless travel was completely safe.

That type of arrogance, hubris and commitment to inaccuracy was a consistent feature of Walensky’s tenure.

RISKS OF MYOCARDITIS

All of Walensky’s mistakes were harmful and dangerously misleading. But one of the most indefensible was her efforts to downplay concerns over post-vaccine myocarditis.

The CDC privately received reports that myocarditis was a significant problem among younger people, especially men under the age of 30.

Countries like Sweden then worked to limit or outright ban distribution of the mRNA vaccines to those specific age groups. Many experts also recommended potentially changing guidance to suggest just one dose, with research saying complications could be exacerbated by the second dose.

So what did the CDC do in response? Absolutely nothing, of course!

Even after the agency finally acknowledged the risk of myocarditis to young people, Walensky still urged parents vaccinate kids regardless.

Her endless promotion and refusal to properly frame risks and benefits led to the rapid proliferation of vaccine mandates for young, healthy individuals.

Places like California and Washington, D.C. moved to enforce mandates to attend school, in defiance of scientific evidence and in support of Walensky’s anti-science statements.

Colleges jumped on the bandwagon as well, with university after university falling in line with CDC recommendations.

Turns out, further research showed that dangerous side effects were potentially not as uncommon as the agency claimed.

READ: FLORIDA’S SURGEON GENERAL POSTS ABOUT INCREASED CARDIAC-RELATED DEATHS AFTER MRNA VACCINATION, IMMEDIATELY GETS CENSORED BY TWITTER

Great work, Walensky!

How Much Worse Will The CDC Get?

These are just a few of her more obvious mistakes.

Her agency also promoted shoddy study after shoddy study. One graphic put out by the CDC even highlighted a result designed to promote masks that referenced a result that was not statistically significant.

That’s an inexcusable abdication of scientific responsibility. Presenting as meaningful results that don’t reach the threshold of significance is irresponsible and purposeful misinformation.

But the concerning thing about her resignation is the possibility that her replacement may be even worse.

The Biden administration has repeatedly shown their incompetence. Through their efforts to mandate vaccines for private employers, continue the ban on unvaccinated travelers, hiring Walensky in the first place, and relentless promotion of masks, they’ve gotten virtually every major decision wrong.

Why would they stop now?

Robert Redfield, the former head of the CDC, famously claimed that masks would be more protective than vaccines. And yet his replacement was somehow significantly worse.

Just imagine how much worse it could get in the post-Walensky era.

Even as the pandemic fades, the CDC and the administration have now realized they hold immense power over the daily lives of Americans.

Huge numbers of people, influential corporations and administrators will outsource their decision making to CDC recommendations.

No matter how ineffective people like Walensky have proven to be.