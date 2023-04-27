Teachers’ Union Thug Randi Weingarten Doesn’t Get To Rewrite COVID History

Videos by OutKick

Randi Weingarten is at it again.

The president of the American Federation of Teachers would like parents to know, again, that her union was pushing to open schools during COVID because the union had the best interests of the students in mind during that period of American history.

“On behalf of the 1.7 million members of the (AFT), I am glad to appear before you today to set the record straight on the faulty premise of this hearing,” Weingarten told a congressional committee during Wednesday’s hearing on the impact of COVID school closures on students. “That premise — that the AFT sought to keep schools closed longer than necessary and that we had inappropriate influence over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for reopening schools – is patently false.”

Randi was just getting warmed up.

"We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools."

She wanted the committee to know allegations that “the AFT and I are responsible for the terrible setbacks, learning losses and other harms suffered by our children during the period many schools closed,” are “wild” as in how dare someone come to the conclusion the unions are at fault here.

It was actually the type of reaction you’d expect from Weingarten, who is the Roger Goodell of the public teachers’ union. In 2021, she made over $560,000 in her position to take punches from parents, teachers, and the media. Of course, in 2023, she’s going to say the AFT did everything it could to open schools.

Did Randi go on media outlets and say schools needed to reopen? She did.

Did Randi’s unions do just the opposite at the ground level? Yep.

And now Randi’s not willing to take any blame for that. She wants nothing to do with a failed Chicago school system. In August 2021, the school system believed there were over 100,000 students who wouldn’t show up for the start of classes that school year.

That number isn’t a misprint.

Over 100k students were at risk of not taking part in classes.

By January of that school year, the local teachers’ union voted to refuse to work after the Christmas holiday because of COVID concerns. 73% of union members voted in favor of the closure. Ultimately, classrooms were closed for a week.

Remember, this is after the COVID vaccine was available to all Americans.

By October 2022, the numbers were starting to come in. Online learning during COVID closures were a disaster across the nation.

“The longer many students studied remotely, the less they learned. Some educators and parents are questioning decisions in cities from Boston to Chicago to Los Angeles to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available,” the Associated Press reported at the time.

Do you think Randi Weingarten holds any responsibility for any of this? You’re damn right she thinks she’s innocent here. This isn’t on her. No way.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to admit they failed the children.

“Some ninth graders have given up on school because they feel so behind they can’t catch up. The future of American children hangs in the balance,” the AP reported.

Nope, it’s not Randi’s fault. She’s just employed to do a job like Goodell.

Do you think Randi feels she’s at fault for “dozens of Chicago schools” claiming no students are proficient in math or reading?

Not a single student can do math at grade level in 53 Illinois schools. For reading, it's 30 schools.



It's yet another indictment of the state’s educational system. Via @Wirepointshttps://t.co/rMZlnHjcgK #twill #SchoolChoice… pic.twitter.com/meKyUDo7sk — Wirepoints (@Wirepoints) February 14, 2023

There’s plenty of blame to go around. Take at least a little piece of it Randi. This is your history.