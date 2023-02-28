WOOOOO! Ric Flair Making Big Bucks Selling Cameo Videos

Videos by OutKick

It’s been years since Ric Flair was a star inside the wrestling ring but his relevance is bigger than ever.

“The Nature Boy,” appeared on his “To Be The Man,” podcast last week where he spoke with co-host Conrad Thompson about his ability to still resonate with fans.

When a listener asked if Flair would ever return to the WWE or AEW, Flair said that he’d love to – but doesn’t think it would happen.

Ric Flair continues to be one of the most popular wrestlers of all time (Getty Images)

FLAIR HAS BEEN BRINGING IN A TON OF MONEY WITH CAMEO

“Truthfully? [Why they wouldn’t ask him back] Because I’m too good at what I do. Even at my age. Trust me, I’m not talking about being a producer, not being a writer. I’m talking about if they give me a microphone and let me have at it, you tell me,” Flair said.

He then pulled out his phone and showed a screenshot to Thompson that revealed he has made $669,861.71 doing Cameos in a little more than a year and a half.

Yes, Ric Flair has netted $700K from just doing 2 minutes or less video requests for fans. The WWE Hall of Famer joked that he clearly still has what it takes to deliver the promo goods.

Flair charges $500 for each cameo, which is a hell of a lot of “Wooooo’s!”

FLAIR IS A 16-TIME WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

It’s wild to think how Ric Flair – who is known as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, has been able to become such a pop culture sensation. After suffering multiple health setbacks – including being placed on life support in 2017 after kidney failure and congestive heart failure, Flair has bounced back as if nothing has changed.

Last year he made the rounds on social media after he was seen hilariously blazing some cannabis with Mike Tyson on the sidewalk.

And although Flair has previously said that his days in the ring are over, he shouldn’t be so sure that the WWE wouldn’t welcome him back.

Amid reports that Executive Chairman Vince McMahon announced plans to sell the company, perhaps the new owners would want another run with Flair, especially after seeing how many people are dropping money for his Cameo’s.