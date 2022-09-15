Mike Tyson, Ric Flair Share A Stinking Great Moment With A Blunt Of Their New Strain

A dream blunt rotation of heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and Nature Boy Ric Flair appeared on the streets of Chicago.

Tyson and Flair — great band name — rolled up to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Tuesday to debut their new tag-team line of cannabis, Ric Flair Drip.

Chasing a skunk-like smell, TMZ cameras caught Tyson and Flair puffing on a big blunt in Chi-Town, and Flair appeared to get lit up with just one drag.

The two men got higher than a leap from the top ropes.

“Ric Flair Drip, Mike Tyson 2.0, go woo on a b***h,” Flair said in the video, with all of the swagger of an Atlanta rapper.

RIC FLAIR, MIKE TYSON TAG-TEAM MARIJUANA BUSINESS THAT COULD BE HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL

As detailed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, “It was first announced back in April that Flair would be getting into the cannabis business, but now he’s launching his product under the Tyson 2.0 brand. His ‘Drip’ will hit the shelves in October, only in states that currently allow it.”

Twitter users gave Ric’s “Drip” high scores.

