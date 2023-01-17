Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Will Not Sell To Saudis, Thinks Vince McMahon Will Take It Private

OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman recently recorded an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff regarding reports that the WWE was interested in selling to Saudi Arabia.

One of the biggest debates in the wrestling world has been the report that the WWE is going to be sold to Saudi Arabia and a Saudi-backed Private Investment Fund.

The unsubstantiated report was taken and run with by many ‘wrestling journalists,’ and then garnered mainstream attention because of the rumored billion-dollar deal that would have major media implications.

The WWE never corroborated any of the Saudi rumors.

However, that doesn’t mean that Vince McMahon — forced out of the company in December over alleged sexual misconduct accusations, only to since return as Executive Board of Directors — isn’t looking to still sell the company.

The WWE Hall-of-Famer and nWo architect Eric Bischoff told Gunz that he believes that the Saudi deal was “deliberately leaked.”

Although he isn’t sure who the leak necessarily benefits, one thing is for certain – it is a distraction.

What could happen while everyone is focused on the big-money Saudis?

Vince could take the company private. Which is exactly what the former WCW Senior Vice President believes will happen.

‘MY BET IS ON VINCE TAKING THE COMPANY PRIVATE.’

Despite the hysteria of what a WWE-to-Saudi deal would entail, Bischoff says that people need to focus on basic legal principles. He cites non-disclosure agreements as to why what the public’s being fed may not be true.

“Nobody that’s legitimately interested in actively pursuing a bid to acquire WWE is ever going to talk about it. You will not know about it until after it happens,” the Grateful author explained.

However, that doesn’t stop pseudo-journalists, dirt sheet reporters and fans from taking it even further with their Peter Pan-like obsessive fanfiction.

One of the wildest theories now being floated? That rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling and billionaire owner Tony Khan would purchase the WWE. A somewhat similar move happened when the WWE purchased the very company that Bischoff used to work for – World Championship Wrestling (WCW) back in 2001 for just $2.5 million.

Bischoff, however, says no way is that happening now.

WILL WE SEE A WWE / WCW TYPE-TAKEOVER?

Bischoff reacted to this far-fetched idea with zero hesitation: “[AEW] is not buying the WWE.” He also went on to question who would run it, hinting that Khan wouldn’t be able to really handle just how big of a company WWE is. He cites licensing, TV, merchandise and the massive differences between an AEW and taking on a WWE.

Bischoff summed it up with one simple question, “Who would run it?”

Eric Bischoff helped create the “New World Order” nWo faction during his time at WCW. (Turner Broadcasting)

MORE PROBLEMS WITH A SAUDI DEAL

There also is the fact that we are talking about the Saudi’s here. They aren’t exactly many American’s favorite people based on their questionable human rights concerns – especially with women.

Although the WWE has had recent wrestling events over there, it came with heavy criticism. I brought this up during my conversation with Bischoff, and cited the fact that the WWE is a kid-friendly audience as well as one that strives itself on equal rights. I surmised that a deal could raise questions an turn the locker room into a relatively uneasy place – especially for the women superstars.

And because all things revolve around money, what would a potential WWE-Saudi deal mean for television rights? One of the biggest sources of revenue for the company is its media and broadcast rights. Would those that have the means to make such a big deal be hesitant to pursue it based on the fact that it is Saudi Arabia?

The LIV Golf tournament is dealing with this dilemma right now.

ALL EYES ON THE WWE

The next few weeks and months will be very interesting for the wrestling world and beyond. The WWE is one of the biggest sports entertainment conglomerates in the world. They extend beyond “just wrestling,” and are worth billions of dollars. Their expansion into international markets has only helped their

With so much attention on them, you can be sure that others are closely watching what they decide to do.

If the WWE could make a deal with the Saudis, does that give free reign for others to now follow suit? Kind of use the WWE as the scapegoat and deflection, “Well the WWE did it, so…”

However that same spotlight could also play into the counter-argument. If the WWE doesn’t go along with a Saudi offer – whether it ever came or not, then does that mean others will be hesitant to make future deals with the Kingdom as well?

Get the popcorn ready. We haven’t seen anything this entertaining since Monday Night Nitro.