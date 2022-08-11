Ric Flair Says He Passed Out Twice During His Final Match In Nashville

Ric Flair said he passed out twice during his final match, which was held July 31 in Nashville.

The ‘Nature Boy’ teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a tag-team match against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, with Conrad Thompson promoting the event alongside Jim Crockett Promotions. The event sold a reported 6,800 tickets, thanks to a card of wrestlers from varies promotions coming together to honor the wrestling icon. Flair did win, but he left the match covered in blood as he thanked the crowd.

During an appearance on his podcast ‘To Be The Man’, the now retired Flair went into detail with Conrad Thompson about the event. According to Ric, he doesn’t remember about 10 seconds of the match.

“I don’t think people realized that I passed out twice,” he said. “Well what happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight, I wanted my perfect weighty to be like 220 going in. So the last day, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn’t hydrate. I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219. So I went to the ring and I’m like 217 pounds, and what happened during the body of the match is I just became dehydrated. I actually, when I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay, which started a wheel of motion. I said, ‘Man, I think I’m getting sick’ because I was getting light-headed.

“Nothing to do with my heart or nothing to do with my intestines. I was getting light-headed. I’m sure a lot of it was nerves as well. So I think Jay said, ‘Guys, we gotta move this along’, when that isn’t what I meant. But to the point when [Andrade] came over and said, ‘Your turn, sir. Your turn, sir.’ So I got in and I didn’t know where we were in the match because I had missed about clearly like 10 seconds of it.”

Following the match, Flair was ready to pound back a few celebratory beers, but WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’ made sure his friend took down a few Gatorades first.

“My hand started trembling, but it was all dehydration,” Flair said. “I had two doctors in there right away with me and everything, and The Undertaker came running in. I had like six beers there. He took them out of my hand and said, ‘You’re drinking two Gatorades first.’ So I drank two, and that’s all it was. I underestimated the importance of keeping hydrated, which is really big, especially when I lost that much weight and trained that hard.”

The night was a success for all involved, even if it looked like Flair was struggling to get around during the match. The fans in Nashville gave Flair a standing ovation.

He went out on his own terms, even if he doesn’t remember a few spots from that night.