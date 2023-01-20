The Woo’s Have Dimmed: Ric Flair Says He Is Not Returning To Wrestling

The “Wooooo’s” may have finally ended.

Legendary wrestler-turned pop culture favorite, Ric Flair, says he has no intention to return to wrestling.

The news comes after online reports that Ric Flair was looking to lace up his boots one last time.

“I don’t know why they keep saying I’m begging for another match,” Ric Flair said. “What I have said to you repeatedly, I wish I could redo that [his final] match. I’m not begging for another match. I don’t want to wrestle again; I have no desire,” Flair told the To Be The Man Podcast.

Ric Flair says he is not returning to wrestle again. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last year Flair made headlines by having what was promoted as his last match ever. It took place in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The Hall of Famer took on wrestling great Jeff Jarrett.

However, it was ROUGH to watch. You could easily tell that the years hadn’t been kind to Flair as he was slow around the ring and it basically amounted to a bunch of chest slaps and a barrage of “Woooo’s!” But, fans – including some of his wrestling peers like The Undertaker and Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart all came to witness the legend one last time.

Ric Flair wrestles Jeff Jarrett in his last match in July of 2022. (Starrcast Ric Flair)

FLAIR IS A 16-TIME WWE CHAMPION

“I wish I had that match to do over again, is what I’ve said repeatedly,” Flair continued on the podcast. “But these idiots turn it into he’s begging for another match. I mean, God, the translation of our comments sometimes they’re just ridiculous. I just wish I could redo that.”

The now 73-year-old Flair – who is a 16-time WWE Champion, has previously said that he prefers living his life now and appreciates watching his daughter Charlotte continue to wrestle in the WWE, where she’s a multi-time Women’s Champion.