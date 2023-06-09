Women’s World Cup Sell Over 1 Million Tickets, On Path To Be Record-Setting

Videos by OutKick

Over one million tickets have been sold so far for this year’s Women’s World Cup setting it up to potentially be the most attended standalone women’s event in sports history.

In a statement, FIFA president Gianni Intantino announced that the upcoming event has sold 1,032,884 tickets so far with over a month and a half to go. The women’s tournament begins on July 20th in Australia and New Zealand.

“The future is women. Thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever,” Intantino said. “The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe. And I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

The final #FIFARanking ahead of the #FIFAWWC! 📈



🇪🇸 and 🇧🇷 both climb the table! 💪 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 9, 2023

THE U.S. WOMEN’S TEAM IS LOOKING TO 3-PEAT

Even though soccer isn’t massive here in the United States (although it is growing) one thing America does is support its teams during international coverage. I mean even during the Olympics you can go to a bar and have people rooting for bobsledding and curling if Team USA is involved. I’d expect the same here.

Americans will have plenty to root for.

FIFA released its final rankings ahead of the World Cup and the USWNT is ranked number 1.

The USWNT will look to win their third consecutive Women’s World Cup Trophy. Although they are ranked at the top, as we all know nothing is guaranteed in the world of sports. Just ask Purdue about Fairleigh Dickinson.