Dan Dakich Breaks Down Farleigh Dickinson’s Historic Upset Of Purdue

16 Seed Farleigh Dickinson shocked the basketball world and beat the 1 Seed Purdue. Bracket shockwaves rattled fans around the country.

OutKick’s Dan Dakich went on Fox and Friends to breakdown the madness.

Dan said the reason Farleigh Dickinson won was simple. “You gotta make shots, Zach Edey is the player of the year in basketball and he gets 21, great. The rest of the team show 12-42.”

Farleigh Dickinson lost their conference tournament final to Merrimack 67-66. However, the NCAA requires a team transitioning to Division 1, which Merrimack is, to wait four years to play in the NCAA Tournament. So, Merrimack out, the Knights in.

Farleigh Dickinson became only the second 16 seed to beat a number 1 seed in NCAA basketball tournament history. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

He went to talk about how the Knights were able to pull off the upset. “You can get hot defensively…….they blocked 4 Purdue shots going to the basket.”

Going into this game, the small New Jersey University was a prohibitive underdog. They are ranked 301st by the NET Rating, 299th by Ken Pomeroy’s Ratings, 307th by the Sagarin Ratings, & 285th by the RPI. Dan Dakich also provided this nugget, ” They are the shortest team in basketball is what Farleigh Dickinson is. And they beat a 7-foot 4-inch college player of the year.”

Farleigh Dickinson advances to play the 9 seed Florida Atlantic. As Dan said, ” This is one of those games you wouldn’t pay 2 dollars to go watch.” But it’s the NCAA tourney so of course we will.