Purdue, a #1 Seed, Loses to #16 Farleigh Dickinson In Historic Upset

Purdue is out of the tournament in the first round, going down 63-58 on Friday.

For just the second time in March Madness history, a #1 seed has lost to a #16 seed.

And not just any 16 seed, Farleigh Dickinson University.

Farleigh is known more for Google searches trying to find its location than its basketball program. It’s in Hackensack, New Jersey by the way.

The Knights came into the tournament just 20-15 overall and 10-6 in the Northeast conference.

Purdue, meanwhile, won the highly contested Big Ten, finishing 29-5 to secure the #1 seed.

All to go out in the first round.

Incredibly, Farleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson was recorded just a few days ago saying “the more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.”

“I want Purdue to see this. The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them”



— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 16, 2023

And beat them they did.

Unbelievably, FDU won just four games last season. And they knocked off #1 seed Purdue this year. March Madness is the best.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 17: Joe Munden Jr. #1 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights celebrates after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Purdue’s March Struggles Continue

The Boilermakers have now had back to back embarrassing losses in the tournament, going out to a #15 seed in 2022 and a #16 in 2023.

Purdue's last two NCAA tournament games:



– loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's

— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 18, 2023

The FDU win makes 16 seeds just 2-150 against #1 ranked teams. Incredible.



They now join UMBC as the only schools to accomplish the feat, even despite their massive financial disadvantage.

This is why you watch the games.

The second 16 seed EVER to win in the first round:



— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 18, 2023

Anderson wasn’t the only one to predict the historic upset by FDU either. In an appearance on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich earlier this week, ESPN college hoops analyst and former Virginia Tech head coach Seth Greenberg told the world to look out for an early Purdue exit.

March Madness, baby. It doesn’t get any better.