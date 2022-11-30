USWNT Receives Historic Payday Thanks To USMNT Win Over Iran

The USMNT answered the call against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2014. It wasn’t just a historic day for the men’s national team, however, it was a monumental day for the USWNT.

By advancing to the knockout stage, the USMNT earned a payout of at least $13 million. Only half of that money will go to the men’s side while the USWNT will get the other half.

The USMNT and USWNT recently signed a new Collection Bargaining Agreement that states that the prize money from World Cups is pooled together and split evenly between the two teams.

The USMNT knocked off Iran to advance at the World Cup, and the USWNT received a historic payday as a result. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

To put things into perspective, the USWNT has won each of the last two women’s World Cups. In 2015, the American women earned $2 million, and another $4 million for winning it all in 2019.

So, the USWNT earned more money ($6.5 mil) by simply watching the men’s side beat Iran than it did by becoming back-to-back world champs.

The total prize money for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set at $440 million, which is $310 million more than the women’s 2019 World Cup prize pool.

The USMNT will earn more money if it shocks the Netherlands on Saturday to continue its World Cup dream and the USWNT will, again, get half of that number.

If the USMNT stuns the world and wins the World Cup it will earn $42 million with $21 million of it immediately going to the women’s side.

