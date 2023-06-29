Wimbledon Is Stepping Up Security Because of Environmental Activists

Videos by OutKick

Ahead of next week’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, British officials are beefing up security due to an increasing amount of disruptions by environmental activists.

The move comes after protests by fringe groups that have done everything from set themselves on fire during Roger Federer’s tennis matches, to storm live television shows and try to deface Van Gogh paintings.

British authorities are especially concerned about Wimbledon after there were multiple incidents during recent sporting events. This past Wednesday, English and Australian cricket players had to intervene after activists stormed the field and began spreading orange powder with flare-like objects.

Wimbledon is enhancing security after protesters have disrupted recent events. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

NOT IN OUR PLACE

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said.

Wimbledon’s security will work with the Metropolitan Police and other agencies to “mitigate risks,” and stop any threats before they can be acted out.

Climate activists have destroyed Trevi Fountain in Rome pic.twitter.com/6Vhd2OE6C0 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 21, 2023

Environmentalist activist groups like “Just Stop Oil,” who are backed by celebrities like Succession’s Jeremy Strong have only become emboldened in recent years.

What many of these groups don’t realize is that they actually hurt their cause when they interfere with other people’s lives. The more they become a nuisance, the more their message is lost – just ask PETA. People don’t attend Wimbledon to do anything else except have a good time and watch tennis. In the words of the cool kids these days, “this aint it.”

Wimbledon will be the third Grand Slam tournament this year. The first round begins on Monday.