Crazy Protestor Upset About Private Planes Sets Arm On Fire At Roger Federer’s Last Match

Before Roger Federer was scheduled to play his last match at the Laver Cup in London, something else took center stage. A protestor sat down near the net and set his arm on fire.

Video of the incident quickly emerged, as celebrity attendees like JK Rowling watched:

NOW – Man sets himself on fire just before Roger Federer is due to play his last ever tennis match.



The man was protesting the use of private jets in the UK.pic.twitter.com/ydRGVD4BR4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2022

His cause appears to be ending the use of private jets in the UK, as his shirt indicates:

A protester invades the court, wearing a slogan ‘End UK Private Jets’ during the singles game between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 23, 2022. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

He quickly backed down from his protest after realizing that fire is hot and that climate change is simply not important enough of a cause to justify burning your arm:

A protester invades the court, appearing to set his arm alight during the singles game between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 23, 2022. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Match security dragged him off the court after putting out the small fire:

A protester is removed after invading the court, wearing a slogan ‘End UK Private Jets’ during the singles game between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 23, 2022. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

While protesting climate change is a hilarious waste of time, especially considering the great lengths countries like the UK are going to in an effort to get to “net zero” by harming their economy while making little to no difference in climate, at the very least he knows where the real hypocrisy is.

It’s not normal, every day people who use middling amounts of air conditioning or drive cars to work and back, but the wealthy elites who claim to care the most about climate change while taking private planes wherever they go.

Avoiding the unwashed masses while making their lives a bit more convenient is very much worth whatever supposed climate damage they cause.

Corporate executives, celebrities and politicians like John Kerry virtue signal in public about the dangers of the “climate emergency,” while using private jets whenever they please.

The rules are for you, not for them.

But this incident also highlights the issue with politicians and activists discussing the “climate emergency.” Susceptible people like this protestor who really believe that there is an existential threat to the planet, despite an extensive, documented, lengthy history of natural climate change, are influenced to do extreme things.

While today’s incident was minor, protests in the UK have shut down traffic on highways, which hilariously causes increased emissions from stalled cars, among many other disturbances.

We can celebrate the cause of pointing out the awe-inspiring hypocrisy of private jet use while decrying that activists have radicalized young people with nonsensical, unproven ravings.