Whole Foods Shuts Down In San Francisco – The Solution? More Police Within 5 Years

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a long time since there’s been anything wholesome about San Francisco.

The once vibrant, tech-fueled city has gone the way of the woke and subsequently, into the dumps.

The latest example comes as Whole Foods has announced that they will be shutting one of their locations because dealing with the city’s growing criminality problem just isn’t worth it.

I’m incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market’s Whole Foods. (1/7) https://t.co/lthpC90xTL — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 10, 2023

YOU CAN’T BLAME THE PANDEMIC FOR CRIME

“We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. “If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.”

The fact that the company said that their own employees don’t feel safe enough to even show up to work is stunning. Here is a multi-billion dollar corporation that is telling the city straight to their face that they have a serious problem.

However, San Fran city officials are spinning the narrative to put more blame on the pandemic for the lack of people in the Downtown area, rather than the crime issue.

It seems like a simple solution would be to maybe make the city safer, and then more people would return to the city, no? There’s a reason people are moving to states like Florida and Texas and getting the heck out of San Fran, Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago – and it’s not just because of the nicer weather.

Oh, and the ENTIRE country had to deal with the pandemic. Many cities are back to thriving… so what’s the difference in San Francisco? Hm.

But alas, politicians are gonna politic and instead The Golden City will be full of fool’s gold, as it faces an $800 million deficit.

A San Francisco Whole Foods has shut down over a rise in crime. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

WHY YOU NEED TO LEAVE SAN FRANCISCO IMMEDIATELY

Okay, so you don’t really care about Whole Foods because you don’t eat there. I get it – I’m someone who has had sushi from Duane Reade and pizza from 7-11.

But the issue goes beyond just the healthy elitism of a Whole Foods. It’s happening in Philadelphia at Wawa and to a city near you soon.

In a stunning announcement, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey announced an emergency provision for the city to have a fully staffed police department… WITHIN FIVE YEARS.

First off, I didn’t even know that San Fran didn’t even have a police department that was uhh, not full. I knew they went woke, but I didn’t think it was full on Seattle / Portland-type crazy.

Second, if you are a law-abiding citizen of San Francisco and they are telling you that the solution is five fricken years away, you need to leave immediately. It’s a lost cause. Five years in political-speak is at least going to be double that – and that’s if the rest of the state doesn’t continue to go towards the dump.

No wonder Aaron Judge didn’t want to move and play for the Giants.

Although, New York City may not be much better…