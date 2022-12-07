Aaron Judge Has Re-Signed With Yankees For 9 Years, $360 Million

The wait is finally over for one of Major League Baseball’s biggest free agents, as Aaron Judge has reportedly re-signed with the New York Yankees for 9 years and $360 million, according to multiple sources.

You hear that? That’s the sound of tens of thousands of Yankees fans letting out a giant sigh of relief.

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS WERE ALSO PURSUING JUDGE

It was an agonizing number of weeks for the Yanks’ fanbase as they suddenly realized it was no guarantee that their American League single season home run record holder would be returning to the team. The San Francisco Giants were heavily interested in Judge – meeting with him just a few weeks ago and reportedly offering him more than $300 million.

The Yankees clearly thought the Giants weren’t messing around by throwing Judge the massive contract that will now see him in pinstripes until he is 39-years-old.

On top of that, you had people like “MLB Insider” Jon Heyman erroneously reporting last night that Judge was going to the Giants. Only to then “upon further review,”he deleted the tweet. Not great, Jon!

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Aaron Judge has signed with the Yankees and General Manager Brian Cashman for a reported $360 million deal over 9 years. (Getty Images)

JUDGE BECAME THE AL SINGLE-SEASON HOME RUN LEADER

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension before the season to bet on himself and boy did it pay off. His new contract gives him nearly 70 percent more than what he would have made if he took the Yankees deal back then.

Judge should be thanking the Giants for partaking in the bidding war, as they helped him get an additional $60 million. Reports last week stated that the Yankees were in the $300 million range.

The bottom line is, the drama is now over and the majority of Yankees fans are ecstatic today as they feel that their voices were heard.

Of course, the massive contract to Judge means that the team has less money to spend on other areas of concern including at shortstop and with their relievers. But, if Judge can put up similar numbers as he did last season – hitting .311 with 62 homers and 131 RBIs, the team believes that a Championship is in their near future.