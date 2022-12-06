Jon Heyman Tweets ‘Arson’ Judge Heading To Giants, Immediately Backtracks

It’s been a rough afternoon regarding Aaron Judge for MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The baseball world has been anxiously awaiting news on Judge, unquestionably the marquee free agent of this year’s class.

The Yankees are obviously interested in bringing him back, with the San Francisco Giants also heavily involved.

Rumors have been flying that he might make a decision during the winter meetings, currently underway in San Diego.

That’s when Heyman struck, fanning the flames of speculation.

Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted out “Arson Judge appears headed to the Giants.”

Jon Heyman incorrectly tweets Arson instead of Aaron Judge

The obvious typo was funny enough, but Heyman wasn’t done yet.

He quickly deleted it and not just because he accused Judge of being a criminal, but because he got the story wrong too.

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022



Hard to imagine a more incendiary tweet than that.

For a few minutes, the entire baseball world assumed that Aaron Judge, or his criminal alter ego at least, was heading to San Francisco.

Now we’re back to square one, except Heyman had just about the worst possible Twitter day.

Arson, er, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fiery Judge Rumors

To be fair, this isn’t Heyman’s first time being wrong.

Last summer, he repeated misinformation that “99 percent” of COVID deaths were unvaccinated individuals.

99 percent of people dying now are unvaccinated. It’s pretty clear vaccines work. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2021

That was never true, of course, but his bewildering hatred for Jacob deGrom now makes a lot more sense.

deGrom apparently didn’t like New York’s COVID mandates, something Heyman obviously supported.

As far as Judge goes, it’s still certainly a possibility he goes to the Giants. He recently expressed frustration with the Yankees leaking details of their offer to him before the season.

That might be enough to push him elsewhere on its own.

The Dodgers have been rumored to be interested as well. Although it’s unclear how many teams will continue talking to someone named ‘Arson.’

The most intriguing subplot might just be what Heyman tweets out next given he’s already provided the highlight of the winter meetings.