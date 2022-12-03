Did Jacob deGrom Leave New York Because Of COVID Mandates?

The Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason so far in signing star pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The Rangers are in win-now mode, and despite some injury risk, deGrom was unquestionably the most talented starter available.

So on Friday afternoon, it wasn’t entirely surprising they easily bested the Mets’ rumored offer.

READ: JACOB DEGROM LEAVES TEAM THAT HASN’T WON WORLD SERIES IN 36 YEARS FOR TEAM THAT’S NEVER WON ONE

But when discussing the deal and his bizarre dislike of deGrom, Jon Heyman dropped an interesting bit of potential motivation.

Heyman, who inaccurately said the Rangers vastly overpaid, brought up some unexpected details.

According to his article, deGrom might have preferred to leave New York, no matter how much they offered.

“It’s hard to know for sure, but one Mets executive said he doesn’t think deGrom is about money but merely preferred to be out of New York,” the article read.

That’s not too surprising on its own, as many players prefer to play elsewhere.

But what is surprising is why he apparently wanted out. According to Heyman, it might have been due to COVID mandates.

“But he seemed sullen a lot from here, and word is, deGrom’s people got early word to Texas they were interested. That shouldn’t surprise. He’s very much a DeLand, Fla., guy. Folks around the team say this came out in the pandemic when he openly talked against northern rules and masks and vaccinations, even though it meant extra precautions and greater risk to the team.”

Jacob de Grom of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

deGrom Didn’t Like NYC Politics?

There are several important things to unpack here.

Heyman, naturally, continues to repeat disproven misinformation by claiming he was a “greater risk to the team” by being unvaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals are just as likely as unvaccinated to contract or spread the virus.

deGrom’s personal health decisions were and are entirely inconsequential to his team’s safety.

Masks have also proven, conclusively, to be entirely useless at preventing the spread of COVID.

While most mandates in New York have ended, deGrom might have felt like many Americans over the past two years.

Frustration with anti-science, anti-reality policies by Democratic leaders caused massive realignment across the country.

Millions moved away from oppressive, seemingly semi-permanent mandates to freedom-loving locations like Florida and Texas. deGrom might have been just the latest example.

And given the threats from Los Angeles to bring back mask mandates, there may be even more following his example soon.

It’s unlikely deGrom comments on Heyman’s column, but it would be great if he confirmed those motivations.

The more important, influential people to speak out against nonsensical COVID mandates, the better.

While he may never say it, it’s certainly possible deGrom voted with his feet against NYC politics. Score another loss for New York Democrats.