Jacob deGrom Leaves Team That Hasn’t Won World Series In 36 Years For Team That’s Never Won One

The Texas Rangers have made the first big move of the MLB offseason, signing former Mets superstar starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The Rangers announced that they signed deGrom to a 5-year contract, with a total value of $185 million.

OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract. pic.twitter.com/GXHFaOa6m9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 3, 2022

Jeff Passan reported that there’s a vesting option for a 6th year, which would push the dollar figure even higher, to $222 million.

deGrom has made just 26 starts over the past two seasons due to injuries, but has been electric when on the mound.

In 2021 he had an incomprehensible 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 hitters in 92 innings.

After missing most of the 2022 season, deGrom returned and was nearly as good. While his ERA suffered, his expected stats were up to his usual standards.

In 2021, his xFIP was 1.61, and 1.54 in 2022. Hard to do better than that.

deGrom was arguably the second most desirable available player, given his dominance, putting even more interest on Aaron Judge’s free agency.

READ: AARON JUDGE REMOVES ‘NEW YORK’ FROM INSTAGRAM BIO AS FREE AGENCY HEATS UP AROUND WINTER MEETINGS

Jacob deGrom is leaving the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

deGrom Does Carry Risk

The Rangers were rumored to be in on deGrom for most of the offseason, although the Mets did maintain they wanted to bring him back.

While they finished a disappointing 68-94 in 2022, the Rangers previously invested a fortune in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

deGrom will certainly improve their roster, but probably not enough to catch up to the first place Astros.

He also has some significant injury risk, having missed time and playing most of 2023 at age-35.

This contract will carry him through his late-30’s, meaning he’ll carry even greater risk in the years to come.

But when you have a chance to add the best pitcher in the world, you might as well take it.

For deGrom, he gets a contract that flew past expectations. MLB Trade Rumors projected just 3 years and $135 million.

Rangers fans should be incredibly excited. The organization’s never won a World Series, and they’re closer to that goal today than they were yesterday.

Mets fans, however, are facing the opposite. It’s been 36 years since their last title, and now their signature homegrown star is on the move.

Don’t worry though, they’re meeting with Carlos Rodon. That should fix everything.