Aaron Judge Removes ‘New York’ From Instagram Bio As Free Agency Heats Up Around Winter Meetings

It’s that time of year again, when stars like Aaron Judge have every social media move scrutinized.

And for Yankees fans, his latest social media alteration could be extremely concerning.

One fan noticed that while he previously listed “New York” in his Instagram bio, that no longer appears.

The Yankees are still believed to be most likely to re-sign the superstar right fielder, having reportedly made a huge offer.

But the San Francisco Giants have also had significant interest, as have the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the very least, it seems extremely likely that he met with the Giants, after being spotted in San Francisco.

Aaron Judge is going to take his time and weigh his options this offseason. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Judge is the most desirable free agent of the 2022-2023 class, with other players likely stuck in limbo until he signs.

While this doesn’t indicate a deal is close with someone else, it does bear watching.

Aaron Judge Controls Winter Meetings

This free agency period is proceeding like many others before it, as the winter meetings begin this weekend. Agents and players are stuck waiting for the top player to sign and set the market.

For teams targeting Judge, his process also determines the rest of their offseason. For example, the Giants have to wait and learn of his decision before moving on to potential fallback options.

Jon Heyman recently wrote that Carlos Correa could be a Giants target, if Judge goes elsewhere.

He also listed that the Yankees are still widely seen as the favorites, although today’s news might dampen their enthusiasm.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, seem to be a distant third. But with their deep pockets and a disappointing NLDS exit, it’s unwise to count them out.

Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner could all be targets for LA if Judge goes to one of their rivals.

There could be some major moves in the next few days as teams, agents and GM’s converge on San Diego. But none would be as game changing as Judge leaving New York.

That’s never seemed particularly likely, but Instagram never lies, does it?