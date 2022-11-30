Yankees Reportedly To Offer Aaron Judge Eight-Year, $300 Million Contract

Will it be enough?

That’s what both the New York Yankees and their fans are wondering after the team is expected to offer free agent outfielder Aaron Judge a contract offer around $300 million for 8 years, according to ESPN.

At an average of $37.5 million per year the Yankees offer would make Judge the highest paid position player ever. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels currently is the highest paid position player at $35.5 million per season. Meanwhile, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer makes the most out of any ballplayer at $43.3 million.

Judge turned down the Yanks’ initial seven-year, $213.5 contract extension prior to the start of last season. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman made the offer public at the time and some believed that it may have irked Judge.

The New York Yankees are reportedly going to offer Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract. (Getty Images)

A BIDDING WAR FOR JUDGE?

The team could add even more money depending on what the San Francisco Giants do, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan Judge was born and raised outside of San Francisco. The team is reportedly all in on the All-Star outfielder.

Last week Judge met with the Giants. The conversation reportedly went well enough that the Giants will be offering Judge a deal soon.

Breaking news into @MLBNetwork, via video from San Francisco: Aaron Judge has arrived in the city and is expected to meet with the #SFGiants this week. Join us on #MLBNHotStove at 9 am ET tomorrow for the latest. @MLB pic.twitter.com/pq0at6kgQ6 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2022

THE YANKEES PAID GERRIT COLE BIG BUCKS

Passan goes on to say that the “expectation” around the league is that Judge will re-sign with the team. There’s been speculation that the Yankees will also give him the “Captain” title. That has only been held by Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter.

Yankees fans have been very vocal about paying Judge whatever the team needs to ensure that he is in pinstripes next year. The belief is that if the team gave Gerrit Cole a nine-year, $324 million deal and he came from the Houston Astros, then the team needs to do it for Judge.

Judge bet on himself when he turned down the Yankees contract extension. It worked. His exciting chase to surpass Roger Maris as the American League home run leader invigorated both the sport and Yankees fans. Though he didn’t deliver in the playoffs (to be honest, barely anyone did from the team) as the Yankees were eliminated in the ALCS by the World Series winning Houston Astros, Judge was still able to show his worth.

That is now going to translate to his wallet as it appears the $300+ million contract is now all but a given.

Judge could sign a deal as soon as this weekend when MLB’s winter meetings begin.