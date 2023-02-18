Wendy’s, Dana White, Guns N’ Roses & Weed! Daytona 500 Has Some ELITE Cars

Videos by OutKick

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but that pesky little Daytona 500 is set to go green Sunday to kick off the 2023 NASCAR season.

And the fellas back at the shop have been putting in the WORK on a couple banger paint schemes.

Wendy’s is back in NASCAR this season and you’ll see her prominently displayed at Daytona Sunday.

Guns N’ Roses – yes, that Guns N’ Roses – will be a primary sponsor this weekend, too.

Elsewhere, we’ll have Dana White’s new series, Power Slap, on one driver’s hood, Tootsies on another’s, and Kyle Busch is now sponsored by a weed company.

Yeah, a lot has changed over the past few months.

Let’s break down some of the best:

Wendy’s is all in on Noah Gragson at the Daytona 500. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

I’m gonna be honest, paint schemes have gotten pretty boring over the past few years. Leave it to Wendy’s to come in and shake things up!

The elite (yes, elite) fast-food chain partnered with rookie Noah Gragson a few weeks ago and will be featured prominently all over his No. 42 Chevy. This will be Gragson’s first full-time NASCAR Cup season, and he’s set to drive for Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy Motor Club? Yeah, that would be the Richard Petty team formerly known as Petty GMS. Jimmie Johnson joined the team as a co-owner last offseason and promptly renamed it.

Anyways, there’s no better pairing than Gragson and Wendy’s. The fast-food chain is absolutely violent on Twitter, and Gragson has been known to mix it up a bit on the track.

Last summer, the former Xfinity Series driver was fined $35K for intentionally wrecking a driver at Road America.

Match made in heaven!

🍟@Wendys CMO @CarlLoredo on the QSR wars in the #Daytona500: "We’re proud of Noah Gragson’s No. 42 'The BEEF' car, and fans have been praising the paint scheme on social all week long! … We can’t say the same goes for our McBland competitors. At Wendy's, we don't cut corners." pic.twitter.com/35Mx7ZZ63i — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 16, 2023

.@Wendys has also put this up at its activation area @Daytona as it ribs fellow 500 entrant @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/HPXuTNi747 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 16, 2023

Guns N’ Roses rockin’ and rollin’ at Daytona 500

While Gragson will be wheeling the Wendy’s machine, teammate Erik Jones will be jamming out in his Guns N’ Roses No. 43 Chevy.

And it’s a damn beaut, Clark!

Guns N’ Roses and Daytona! (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The reveal of the 43 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Cpc28oyoZQ — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 15, 2023

What a machine!

Jones has a pair of Daytona wins under his belt, but he’s never won the Daytona 500.

Welcome to the jungle, Erik! Let’s go have a damn day.

Dana White Power Slap league joins Daytona 500

If there was EVER a driver for Dana White to hitch his Power Slap league wagon to, it’s BJ McLeod.

Seriously, I know he’s not a household name in the NASCAR world, but BJ McLeod is a UNIT. He’s also by far the most respected guy in the Cup Series garage.

Don’t know why, but other drivers love this cat.

Dana White Power Slap league sponsors Daytona 500 car. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BJ McLeod is a NASCAR UNIT. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Just kidding. I know EXACTLY why driver’s love him. Would you that guy on your bad side? Nope.

Count me in as Team BJ!

PS: have you checked out Dana’s new league? Um, you may wanna give it a glance if you have the guts.

‘Power Slap’ is the understatement of all understatements.

Somebody gonna FUCKING DIE with this shit 😂 😫 #PowerSlap pic.twitter.com/iKgnhFF5ky — TstreeT Controversy (@Terel_Vann) January 19, 2023

Tootsies is back with Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez broke through last year with his first Cup Series win, and he was rewarded with a new contract extension over the offseason.

Looks like he’s bringing this electric Tootsies paint scheme with him, too.

Tootsies is back with Daniel Suarez this year. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ever been to the Tootsies Orchard Lounge in Nashville? No? I’d highly recommend it.

You’re welcome.

And hey, maybe you’ll even run into sex-crazed Tennessee cop Maegan Hall while you’re there?! Buckle up, though.

Kyle Busch goes from M&Ms to weed

Finally, the most jarring driver switch you’ll notice Sunday is Kyle Busch, who left longtime team Joe Gibbs Racing after last year to drive the No. 8 Chevy for Richard Childress.

Busch’s iconic sponsor, M&Ms, bailed on NASCAR at the end of last season after 32 years, leaving Rowdy to inherit RCR sponsor 3Chi.

For those who don’t know, 3Chi is an American CBD producer that became the the first company in the United States to sell federally legal delta-8 THC.

“I went from the Candy Man to the Adult Candy Man,” Busch said earlier this week.

Have a weekend, Kyle!