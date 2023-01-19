Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ League Makes Bonkers Debut, Leaves Viewers Horrified

Dana White’s new “Power Slap” league debuted on TBS Wednesday night, and let me tell you … it’s as WILD as it sounds, and left viewers – including Bills WR Stefon Diggs – shook.

For those who are unfamiliar with the new show, it’s pretty much exactly as it sounds: two people standing across from each other, powdering up the hands, and slapping the piss out of the other person as hard as humanely possible.

The two fighters alternate slaps to the face for three rounds, or shorter if a knockout occurs. And yes, they certainly did occur.

White announced the new league last year, and it was supposed to debut last week before being delayed after video emerged of White hitting his wife on New Year’s Eve.

It’s about this BONKERS new league that left social media with it’s collective jaw on the floor. I mean, what is THIS?!

Somebody gonna FUCKING DIE with this shit 😂 😫 #PowerSlap pic.twitter.com/iKgnhFF5ky — TstreeT Controversy (@Terel_Vann) January 19, 2023

Honestly wtf is this man



pic.twitter.com/wvE8fxk3bM — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) January 19, 2023

Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night and it’s as bonkers as you’d expect. 😳 pic.twitter.com/lTIxGtPIrV — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) January 19, 2023

Power Slap league video goes viral as Twitter erupts

My God. What did I just watch? There is ZERO chance this league survives, right? Maybe 20 years ago, but not today.

Look at that last video! The girl tries to get up and instead does a involuntary somersault because she has no idea where she is, or what she’s doing. Wild.

New Power Slap league has viewers shook.

Things looked so bad that Chris Nowinski, the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation who torched the Dolphins for their handling of the Tua Tagovailoa situation last fall, even chimed in.

This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? pic.twitter.com/jTENpUmJDd — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 19, 2023

The fencing motion there is pretty similar to Tua’s concussion back in September, and he was stretchered off the field and to a hospital.

So, yeah. Not ideal!

Nowinski wasn’t the only one who found themselves glued to the TV during the league’s debut.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs chimed in with some of the greatest TV commentary you’ll ever hear.

“Get up, Craig!” is A+ stuff from Diggs. He had so many one-liners in there I lost track.

“They smackin’ the sh*t out each other!”

“He’s got that big forearm … he do the right amount of curls or something.”

Hilarious.

So, what do we think? We in or we are out on this bonkers league? I’ve seen some pretty rough stuff on Game on Thrones, but I don’t know if this is for, if we’re being honest.

Yay or nay?