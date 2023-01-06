Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ Show Delayed After Video Surfaces of UFC Chief Hitting Wife

TBS is delaying an upcoming show produced by UFC President Dana White following the controversy surrounding a video of White slapping his spouse during a heated argument at a nightclub in Cabo on New Year’s Eve.

“Power Slap: Road to the Title” is a TV series produced by the 53-year-old UFC chief centered on competitors fighting for top ranks in a Power Slap league. The concept is essentially two men slapping the heck out of each other until one backs off or passes out. The irony.

“Power Slap” was rumored to be shelved after TBS struck the show from its slate (scheduled for Jan. 11) until a spokesperson from the network informed the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand that the program was pushed back a week, now expected to release on Jan. 18.

WATCH:

TMZ obtained footage of Dana and Anna White (his wife of 26 years) exchanging slaps to the face while at El Squid Roe.

White has gone on record and apologized for the scene, which he and his spouse called “embarrassing.”

The two spoke out after the video went viral and took accountability for the scene, expressing concern over the effects that the footage may have on their three children.

Dana responded to the scene,

“My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s**t together.

“We’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations that’s horrible. I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We’ve shown the kids the video and are more focused on our family right now.”