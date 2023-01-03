Video Shows UFC’s Dana White And Wife Slapping Each Other During Argument At Party

UFC president Dana White and his wife were caught slapping each other during an argument on New Year’s Eve.

White and his wife of 26 years, Anne, were with friends at El Squid Roe a multi-level dance club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Dana White and his wife got physical with each other on New Year's Eve, stunning onlookers in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub … an incident Dana says was, regretfully, fueled by booze. https://t.co/S6OpQg9dVY — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 3, 2023

People spotted the Whites in a VIP area when it started to become clear that the two were having a spat.

Then things took a real turn.

The two appear to exchange words with each other, then Anne reels back and slaps the UFC boss across the face. He then struck her in retaliation. After that, bystanders hopped in and managed to separate the two.

There’s no doubt about it: it was an ugly scene, and Twitter users were right on top of it, some calling out both Whites for their wrongdoing.

This is an incredible headline, when the video shows Dana White aka, boxing writers’ favorite promoter hitting a woman. In some circles, they call that domestic violence.https://t.co/yOjcnWU6Ss via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/nYnwasFY09 — Bay_J (@bay_jev) January 3, 2023

Scumbag move by Dana White.



But in our haste to rightfully condemn Dana White, let’s not overlook that his wife did the exact same thing.



Both of them should be ashamed of themselves.#UFC #MMA #DanaWhite https://t.co/4snjbB2Gx8 — Varun Khanna (@BrownBearVK) January 3, 2023

Just seen the Dana white clip

What the actual f — K (@axbfma) January 3, 2023

Dana White hitting his wife is the least suprising news ever — Mondo Chad (@MondoChadx) January 3, 2023

Walk away. How hard is it? — JM (@GreatBostonian) January 3, 2023

Dana White apologizes, admits wrongdoing

White has since spoken to TMZ about the incident and said that alcohol played a factor, but was quick to admit that that isn’t an excuse for getting physical with his wife.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said.

Anne White also gave a statement to TMZ about the altercation.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Dana White said he and his wife have apologized to each other, but that their bigger concern is their three kids. He mentioned that he and Anne had discussed the matter with the children.

