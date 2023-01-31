‘Girls Gone Wild’ Tennessee Cop Maegan Hall Admits She Got Sloppy As Her Marriage Was Failing & It Turned Her Into A Hose Hound

Videos by OutKick

In new documents released this week by the La Vergne, Tennessee police department, we’re learning why officer Maegan Hall turned into a bad girl who started banging her way through the ranks.

The 26-year-old cop says her marriage was heading towards divorce and she “cracked” which led to sex with multiple officers who would “stick their d–ks in anything,” according to Hall.

In transcripts of official police business obtained by WSMV 4 (NBC Nashville), Hall told investigators that her marriage being on the rocks led her down a path that turned into multiple cases of sex that have turned her into a tabloid headline around the world. Hall’s actions even led to an offer from a Nashville strip club to earn some money.

When asked by investigators whether her marriage was going to survive, Maegan Hall simply said, “Yeah.” / La Vergne Police Department / Facebook

“I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys and they’ll stick their d— in anything,” Hall told investigators who were conducting interviews to get to the bottom of interoffice relationships that had gotten out of control.

By the time Hall was finished being interviewed, there was a 61-page transcript and she was relieved of her duties at the police department. Over those 61-pages, the ‘Girls Gone Wild’ cop details how she ended up giving oral sex to Sgt. Lewis Powell at a police substation and the relationship with the K-9 cop got so crazy that Powell threatened to kill himself by drinking an entire bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and then causing a car wreck.

That relationship eventually ended when Hall told Powell she was getting down with some other guy.

Oh there were others. Hall says she had sex with other members of the police department and singled out a threesome she had with officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife. There were nudes sent to multiple officers. There were even nights where Hall tried to cook up a wife swap with Magliocco, but Hall’s husband Jedidiah wasn’t down with that action.

Maegan Hall and threesome partner Patrick Magliocco during happier times. / La Vergne Police Department

“When Mags was like right by us, and then on the couch Mags was like ‘if y’all start making out, maybe Jed will get into, my husband, into the idea,’” Hall said during one of her interviews with investigators. “And when we started making out, Jed was like, ‘no.’”

Then there was the time Hall tried to get her husband into a wife swap with Sgt. Ty McGowan’s wife.

“Ty wanted to try to get Jed to have a thing with all of us,” Hall said. “We played strip Uno and then V (McGowan’s wife) went out onto the patio with Jed, me and Ty kissed for a little bit and then that was it,” she said.

The La Vergne Police Department saw five officers fired and two suspended over the ‘Girls Gone Wild’ era. / La Vergne PD

After the interviews were finished up and everyone had a chance to digest just how insane the police department was, five officers were fired. Two others were suspended, but kept their jobs, including Magliocco who offered up his wife in the wife swap scheme.

As of last check, Hall and Jedidiah were still going strong.

When asked by a concerned investigator whether the marriage was going to make it, Hall simply replied, “Yeah.”

“It was — it wasn’t easy,” Hall said of breaking the cheating news to her husband. “But, uh, I’m glad I told him.”