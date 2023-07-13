Veronika Rajek Offers To Be A Ring Girl For The Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Videos by OutKick

By now everyone knows that Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match and the Facebook founder seemingly accepted the invite. A possible superfight between the two social media titans has attracted everyone from the president of the UFC, Dana White, to Italy’s Minister of Culture.

We’re talking about a possible UFC-backed superfight that just might take place at Rome’s Colosseum between two of the wealthiest men in the world. Who isn’t buying that fight? The pay-per-view numbers would be outrageous.

The launch of the Twitter competitor Threads by Zuckerberg’s company Meta has only added fuel to the possible fight. There have been lawsuit threats and other unique contest ideas brought up as a way to settle their feud.

If a superfight between Musk and Zuckerberg does go down it will need some of this biggest names in influencing and content creating to serve as ring girls. That’s just part of what goes into putting on a fight of this magnitude.

There will be no shortage of influencers who would be willing to step up should this fight actually be put together. One of the biggest influencers in the game right now has already offered to serve as a ring girl. Veronika Rajek took to Threads to make the offer. An offer that comes free of charge.

Rajek posted a photoshopped picture of herself as a ring girl standing between Zuckerberg and Musk. She said in the caption, “VE NEWS: I’ll give free of charge my service as a RING GIRL, when Elon Musk & @zuck will do the fight.”

Veronika Rajek wants in on Musk vs Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/oCIvrWUJXp — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 13, 2023

Veronika Rajek Serving As Ring Girl For The Musk-Zuckerberg Fight Sounds Like A Great Idea

That’s an offer that would be hard for anyone to turn down. Rajek isn’t messing around when it comes to the content game and her hustle has helped her grow a following of more than 5 million on Instagram.

Props to Rajek. She’s spun her love of Tom Brady into dipping her influencing toes into everything from soccer to the Tour de France to a potential superfight between a couple of rich guys fighting over social media.

It’s been a truly impressive run. It will be interesting to see what she finds herself getting into next.