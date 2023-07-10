Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk’s trolling of Mark Zuckerberg has been taken to the next level.

The Twitter owner and Facebook founder have been trading shots amid speculation the two could find their way into the octagon for a fight.

If the two do strap on the gloves, it will likely break every PPV record in existence. The idea of two of the richest men in the world fighting is next level content.

Elon Musk continues to troll Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Elon Musk goes nuclear on Mark Zuckerberg.

While it’s unclear who would win, it is clear Musk would wipe the floor with Zuck – who just launched his Twitter competitor Threads – when it comes to trolling and talking trash.

How do we know? Well, nobody trolls at the level Musk does. The man lives to troll and trolls to live. It’s an unbreakable cycle, and he’s now taken things to a level nobody expected.

(Warning: some might find the following tweet offensive)

Elon Musk challenges (Photo by PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While the two might still meet in the cage, Musk dropped a MOAB on Twitter over the weekend. First, he called Zuckerberg a “cuck,” (Google it if you don’t know what it means), and then continued to lob unrelenting strikes.

“I propose a literal d*ck measuring contest,” Musk tweeted late Sunday night.

Yes, Elon Musk wants to drop drawers, find a ruler and then put this feud to rest once and for all.

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a “literal d*ck measuring contest.”

Musk isn’t slowing down with his feud against Zuckerberg.

These two simply have to get in the octagon. There’s no other way. You could charge $200 to watch and people would gladly fork it over.

Elon Musk is worth somewhere in the range of $245 billion. He’s a visionary changing the world. Yet, he still finds time to challenge a rival billionaire to a “dick measuring contest.”

Are you not entertained? Do you not find this hilarious? Elon Musk is a rocket and electric car genius worth hundreds of billions. And he’s still not above behaving like an annoying teenager trying to stir up chaos and drama.

Will Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight? (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Now, we sit and wait to see if this fight happens. For the sake of my own entertainment and the entertainment of everyone else reading this, let’s hope it does!