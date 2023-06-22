Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg To Cage Fight

Videos by OutKick

Are we one step closer to watching super nerds Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk battle it out in the cage for social media supremacy? Looks like it.

We all know by now that Facebook / Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is on a fitness high.

From Brazilian jiu-jitsu to weighted vest workouts, the social network nerd is shedding his Harvard skin for a bulked-up new image.

It certainly doesn’t forgive his oversight on Facebook’s past censorship concerns, but it’s good to see Zuck look like a bro.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook/Meta, poses with UFC president Dana White during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Then there’s Elon Musk … who loves to poke fun at Zuckerberg.

On Wednesday, the Twitter chief tried to bait Zuckerberg into an MMA-style cage match.

Surprisingly, Zuckerberg finally wrote back.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg, who also oversees Instagram, responded on IG, “Send Me Location.”

@zuck / Instagram

Musk hit back with “Vegas Octagon” and added, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

In social media speak, those are fighting words.

Tale of the Tape

Mark Zuckerberg

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Net Worth: $100 billion

Build: Lanky

Owner/Founder: Facebook, Instagram

Elon Musk

Height: 6’2″

Weight: ~ 205 lbs.

Net Worth: $236.2 billion

Build: ‘Rhomboid’

Owner/Founder: Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Elon Musk ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Musk offers an advantage as the bigger guy, but Zuckerberg’s fighting technique may come in handy for an debut MMA win.

On paper, one seems to have a clear advantage.

Zuck became the latest media figure to get into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Since Joe Rogan’s podcasting craze took off in the early 2010s, more men with angst started getting into the sport.

It’s a pretty great defense sport; personally speaking as a blue belt.

READ: BAD BOY MARK ZUCKERBERG DROPS HIS NUTSACK ON JIU-JITSU OPPONENT’S HEAD DURING WEEKEND TOURNAMENT

The Facebook founder apparently isn’t half bad with his wrestling abilities, having won a pair of medals at a BJJ match back in May.

If the fight were to happen, it certainly would make sense, given their longtime rivalry.

Most notable is SpaceX’s accidental rocket that destroyed a Facebook satellite in 2016. Zuckerberg responded to the incident, “calling it deeply disappointing.”

Adding flame, since taking over Twitter in 2022, Elon Musk has encouraged people to delete their Meta and Instagram accounts and defect to Twitter.

If we’re to believe the very factual account of Mark Zuckerberg from David Fincher’s “The Social Network” it’s that the scrawny coder can hold a grudge.

Until we get an official date, it’s difficult to tell if the two will go through on it.

The modern age of celebrity boxing and MMA fights show that these matchups are guaranteed cash cows.

If Jake Paul can make six to seven figures per fight, the of the richest men in the world duking it out in the Octagon may be the biggest box-office fight ever.

It’ll at least go viral.