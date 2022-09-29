‘Bullsh*t’: Dana White Responds To Rumor About Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg did not buy out an entire UFC event this weekend.

UFC Vegas 61 is closed to the public and media, and rumors started swirling after Mackenzie Dern claimed the Facebook founder bought out the entire event at the UFC Apex.

Mackenzie Dern says she was told that Mark Zuckerberg bought out the whole event, but doesn't know more than that #UFCVegas61 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 28, 2022

However, UFC president Dana White dropped the hammer on the rumor Wednesday night, and made it crystal clear it’s completely false.

“That’s total bulls*t,” White tweeted in response to the viral rumor about Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

I guess fans can cross off one theory from the list as to why UFC Vegas 61 is closed to the public and media.

White previously spoke about the UFC Apex being closed for the event, but didn’t share any information at all.

In fact, he simply joked the venue was closed down in order to give the media a day off. Now, he’s also shot down any and all speculation about Mark Zuckerberg being involved.

Dana White asked why The UFC Apex is closed to the fans and media this weekend.#UFC pic.twitter.com/f7Ck61blkW — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 28, 2022

So, what is the truth behind the media being shut out of the UFC’s latest event this upcoming weekend? It seems like nobody knows the answer right now, but it apparently has nothing to do with Mark Zuckerberg.

Dana White shoots down rumor about Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Back to the theory board, folks, because it’s certainly interesting, but Dana White doesn’t seem interested in sharing much information.