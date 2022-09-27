Dana White Remains A Donald Trump Supporter, Doesn’t Care What Anyone Thinks

UFC President Dana White has been friends with Donald Trump for decades and that’s not changing anytime soon. Much like the early days of the UFC, Trump is constantly surrounded by controversy. But that won’t stop White from stepping in front of haymakers to back his longtime friend.

“He’s a very, very good friend of mine,” White told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday evening. “Donald Trump has been such a good friend to me since the day I met him.”

White went on to detail his relationship with Trump, telling Carlson that he was an early supporter of the UFC and White. And that’s something that White will never forget.

“Donald Trump saw that (the UFC) could possibly be big,” said White. “Plus, he’s a sports guy. He loves sports.” White added: “He offered us to come do the (UFC) event at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. (He) cut us a very fair deal. We went down there and did two events with him.

“He showed up for the first fight and stayed till the last. He took us in and he was great.”

UFC President Dana White has never been afraid to support his friend, Donald Trump.



"Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/JmWhkBQUvB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 27, 2022

Trump Has Been A Constant Source Of Encouragement

Though it won’t make any salacious headlines or inspire Big J journalists to fire off a 1,500-word think piece, White detailed how Trump has quietly supported and encouraged him throughout his hugely successful career. White reportedly has a net worth of $500 million.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that (Taj Mahal UFC event), the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump,” White told Carlson.

White went on to state that in addition to offering congratulations, Trump would send letters, pens and other gifts to White along with his acclaim.

“A guy who was genuinely happy for your success,” White said of Donald Trump.

UFC President Dana White and President Donald Trump in 2020. (Getty Images)

White Spoke On Trump’s Behalf At The 2016 Republican National Convention

The mutual support between Trump and White carried over to the 2016 RNC when Trump asked White to speak on his behalf. Donald Trump insisted that his friend, White, do so only if he felt comfortable and stated there would be no hard feelings if he were to pass on speaking.

White’s response: “I’ll be there.”

From that point on their friendship got even stronger. And Trump, of course, went on to win the presidency. Knocking out every naysayers and doubter along the way.

“This guy’s been so good to me it’s unexplainable,” White told Carlson.

Dana White Supports America

Before concluding his interview with Carlson, White touched on the unjust hate he receives for backing Trump. He’s particularly sickened by how some people choose to treat him, despite his general support for America.

“This is what’s sad,” White began. “Obviously I did not vote for President Biden. He’s my president. He’s the president of the United States right now and I’m an American. I don’t dislike or hate anybody who voted for Biden.

“The fact that you’re the type of person that would actually hate somebody because of who they voted for, shows me exactly who you are. I don’t want to know you anyway.”

White continued: “You’re not my kind of person and I don’t want to be friends with you either. So the feeling is very mutual. And it’s not because of who you voted for. It’s because of how you carry yourself.

“Who you vote for and what you decide to do with your life means nothing to me. That’s your own personal choice.”

