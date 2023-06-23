UFC Chief Dana White Backs Elon Musk Versus Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg want to settle their difference in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White corroborated the interest. White spoke to both parties and said the two were “dead serious” about an ultra-nerd brawl.

Imagine that: the founder of Facebook and Tesla fighting in a caged match … it’s truly the end times.

As relayed by Fox News Digital, Dana White spoke with Elon and Zuck after they engaged in a friendly online back-and-forth on Wednesday. Musk offered to fight Zuck in a caged match, to which Zuckerberg responded, “Send Me Location.”

READ: ELON MUSK CHALLENGES MARK ZUCKERBERG TO CAGE FIGHT

White said, “both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

So yeah, this fight may actually happen.

White argued that the tech bro face-off between Musk and Zuck could be bigger than McGregor versus Mayweather in 2017.

(Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White admitted. “Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor]; I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There’s no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it.”

Is White talking up the matchup because he’s friends with the mega-billionaires to make some extra cash? Perhaps … though, it truly would be a good fight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook/Meta, poses with UFC president Dana White during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Musk has a size advantage, standing nearly eight inches taller and 40 lbs. wider, but Zuck has a reliable background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Zuckerberg previously won two medals at a Jiu-Jitsu contest, which makes him somewhat prepared for a street-style brawl. If the Facebook founder can get the caged match to a ground game, it’s Zuck’s fight to lose.

OutKick writer Anthony Farris commented on the potential Nerd Off: “I’d be wearing a Musk jersey and pulling for the Twitter boss to ring up a knockout, but I’d be betting on Zuckerberg because of his training. Gotta bet with the mind, not the heart.”