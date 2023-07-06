Elon Musk And Twitter Threatens To Sue Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads App

Videos by OutKick

The launch of Meta’s Thread app has further damaged the relationship between Twitter head Elon Musk and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

The long-standing rivalry between the two has become even more tense recently as the potential for a literal fight grows seemingly every day.

That relationship may have become even more contentious on Thursday.

Musk and Twitter’s lawyers sent a letter threatening possible legal action against Meta’s Threads, the latest competitor to the social media behemoth.

The letter states that “Meta deliberately assigned [former Twitter] employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets, and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Mets’a competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.”

The letter continues by demanding Meta “take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets” present in the new “Threads” app.

Sounds like there could be yet another fight between Musk and Zuckerberg coming soon!

Elon Musk Going To War With Threads

The second page of the letter expressly threatens further legal action by demanding that Meta preserve documents that could be required in a future lawsuit.

Threads has already been plagued with reports of politically motivated censorship and taking data from users.

But this letter could be even more concerning for the new platform’s future.

If the claims are true, that Meta hired numerous Twitter employees and encouraged them to use trade secrets to develop a competing app, Musk could have an excellent legal claim.

Numerous competitors have already attempted to take down Twitter; all unsuccessfully. Threads has the support of the massive Instagram platform, but the early censorship points to a purposefully partisan viewpoint.

Attracting conservative users was already likely to be an uphill climb, given Musk’s stated commitment to allowing free and open discussions.

But none of Meta’s early actions with Threads have been reassuring for those on the right. And now with this letter, the news for yet another Twitter competitor may be getting even worse.