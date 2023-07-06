Elon Musk Admits He Needs ‘A Lot’ More Work Before Squaring Off With Mark Zuckerberg

Videos by OutKick

The potential fight between Elon Musk and Meta head Mark Zuckerberg took another turn recently.

Musk, the 52-year-old head of Tesla and Twitter, posted about receiving a training session from UFC fighter George St. Pierre.

St. Pierre posted a photo with Musk and several others afterwards.

“Great training session with 3 men that I really admire. Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. << Not including me>>”

Musk responded to another post, revealing that he still has a lot of work left to do.

“Really fun!” Musk said. “The obvious conclusion is that I need *a lot* more training.”

The session came about after St. Pierre tweeted to Musk that he’d love to help him prepare to face Zuckerberg.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St. Pierre said.

Obviously Musk took him up on the offer.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – MAY 27: Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Musk-Zuckerberg Fight Would Be Something To See

Given Zuckerberg’s training experience and age advantage, Musk is seen as a significant underdog if a fight actually goes forward.

Which seems increasingly likely given the launch of “Threads,” Meta’s direct competitor to Twitter.

Threads, despite launching as a project of one of the world’s largest social media programs, has already been plagued with problems.

Not to mention the disturbing censorship and privacy concerns.

Whether or not the fight actually takes place, at least Musk is clearly taking preparation efforts seriously.