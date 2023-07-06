Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Threads’ App Is Already Censoring Accounts

Videos by OutKick

Don’t be fooled, Mark Zuckerberg’s “Threads” app is not your friend.

The newly released app by Zuckerberg’s “Meta” company has been likened to a “Twitter Killer,” as he and Elon Musk continue to trade barbs, literally. But it appears the only thing Zuck’s Threads app is killing will be your free speech.

People were so obsessed with hating Elon Musk and Twitter that they couldn’t sign up for Threads fast enough. And they did so without even knowing what type of product they were getting. The result? So far, it is bringing a lot of questions about censorship. It also brings serious concerns regarding its’ private data collection.

Barely even 12 hours into its launch, there have already been numerous examples of Threads censoring accounts – even putting warning labels on profiles for anyone that wants to follow them.

Just downloaded and signed up for the new Meta app “Threads” meant to imitate Twitter



I posted once about wanting to expose Biden’s corrupt government and they’ve already flagged me for censorship



Great platform Zuck pic.twitter.com/2RhusHRo7v — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 6, 2023

“Are you sure you want to follow -account name here-” the Threads app asks users. “This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines,” it continues.

Does Threads have the right to block, suspend, and restrict people? Of course they can, and I think we all know the types of things that should definitely be blocked. Other social media platforms like Twitter do the same thing. (Although Elon is much more open about what is allowed and what isn’t, than Zuckerberg’s Meta is).

But beyond the obvious material that should be banned, here we go again with the same question that we’ve asked hundreds of items before – who are the ones that are deciding what is true and what is false when it comes to opinions? Who are the ones fact-checking, the fact-checkers at Meta and with Threads?

The question is an important one, especially coming out of the last three years of social media combating (or promoting) disinformation and misinformation.

This week alone the federal government and various federal agencies were historically found to be deliberately collaborating with Big Tech companies to hinder and restrict American’s First Amendment free speech rights. “During the Covid-19 pandemic… the United States government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian Ministry of Truth,” U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty wrote in his decision.

The Big problem I found with the APP is the very questionable terms of service and data collection. That along with Thread’s use of third-party servers that they themselves admit they can’t control. I’m likening Thread’s to the digital equivalent of China’s “Social Credit System.” Meta now has a treasure trove of any individual’s information that forms a digital identity well beyond one’s imagination.

Let me explain…

SERIOUS PRIVACY CONCERNS WITH THREADS

You don’t become a billionaire like Mark Zuckerberg without being cunning, deceiving and knowing exactly what you’re doing. Case in point, the ease of which people were able to sign up for the Threads app. Anyone who already has an Instagram account can automatically connect and download Threads albeit, by giving over a TON of new private information and data.

And this is the underlining point I can’t stress enough. The entire point of Threads existence is to be a giant data harvest. It’s a central location for Zuckerberg and the powers-that-be to have the most important thing about a human being – their private data.

Upon reading Threads Terms of Service (which nobody does) one would see that some of the information they want is not only basic things such as Location and Contact Info, but also some troubling ones such as :

“Sensitive Info” (whatever that is)

Browsing History (seems sketch…)

SEARCH History (VERY sketch…Everything you type will be stored somewhere out of your control…)

as well as the always troubling “Other Data” part. (Which no one knows what that even means. But it most likely includes this to prevent Threads from potential future lawsuits over privacy concerns.)

Users will be able to turn off permissions on some of these allowances, but Big Tech knows that the overwhelmingly majority of people never do.

Mark Zuckerberg has testified to Congress about privacy concerns regarding his products in the past. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)

BUT WAIT…

Another thing that nobody is talking about is the fact that Threads will be connecting to what is known as the “Fidiverse.”

What this means is that your content, your photos and more will be shared to a mass amount of servers. Those run by God knows who and collecting God knows what. Even if you delete whatever you posted or wrote on YOUR OWN Threads account, it doesn’t matter – as Threads explains that they can’t control what all the other servers do with it. Sounds safe, no?

Threads hopes to be part of a group of decentralized servers known as the Fediverse. (Instagram.com)

ZUCK HOODWINKED EVERYONE

Over ten million people signed up for Threads in just the first eleven hours, according to Zuckerberg.

That means that people just willfully handed over all of their data and more within seconds. Zuck and the powers that be laugh all the way to the proverbial data bank. It was a massive hoodwink and they crushed it.

Oh, and if you don’t think Threads is for you? Sorry, you can’t even delete it – without deleting your entire Instagram account. Yes, that’s right… they won.

I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up! — emily hughes ✨ (@emilyhughes) July 6, 2023

PEOPLE HATE ELON SO THEY JUMPED TO THREADS

We have morphed into a society where we are so warped by hatred and outrage that it has effected our ability to reason. So many people can’t stand Elon Musk that they couldn’t run fast enough to Zuck’s Threads.

Will it be an actual “Twitter Killer,” as many in the mainstream media are gleefully cheering for? This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Twitter after Elon’s disaster of a weekend with rate limiting and the platform essentially being down for more than a full day with little answers.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban, and entrepreneurs Gary “Gary Vee” had a discussion on Zuck’s intentions with the new platform.

“The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands,” Zuck explained before adding that Meta is “Definitely focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place.”

The only question – friendly for who?

