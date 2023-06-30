Clay Travis Challenges Mark Cuban To Debate After Mavs Owner Sides With Woke Disney

Videos by OutKick

The ‘mentions’ is a restricted area for wary Twitter users. But some still choose to cross that line.

A familiar A-list sports figure decided to throw a stray shot at OutKick’s very own Clay Travis. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, called out CT and “conservative media” late Thursday.

Who was Cuban backing in this abrupt online tirade? Disney.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pokes the bear. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Cuban dropped a tweet — mentioning Clay — where he challenged the idea that Disney’s tanking stock has nothing to do with its recent woke turn.

Disney stock is below where it was in July of 2015. If you bought Disney eight years ago, even without factoring in inflation, the stock price is lower than it was in 2015. In the same time frame the S&P 500 has nearly doubled. Not good, Bob. https://t.co/TsbHvRsIyz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2023

The lib owner says it’s fake news that Disney went woke and is going broke.

“[Shake my damn head], the cool thing about obvious is that there is always data,” Cuban tweeted.

“I’ll take your Woke [Disney], and compare it to a media company that is the home for most conservative media, $IHRT (Host to @claytravis and others). Here are YTD comparisons.”

SMDH, the cool thing about obvious is that there is always data …



I'll take your Woke $DIS, and compare it to a media company that is the home for most conservative media, $IHRT (Host to @claytravis and others). Here are YTD comparisons. pic.twitter.com/CKLtxY6XKj — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 29, 2023

What does Clay do? He claps back and invites Cuban to debate — throwing the challenge flag down.

Clay responded, “You tagged me here @mcuban, let’s have a long-form conversation. You lay out what you think, I’ll lay out what I think. No sound bites or quick hits.

“People can listen to the entire thing and decide what they think. I’m game whenever, let’s pick a time and place.”

You tagged me here @mcuban, let’s have a long form conversation. You lay out what you think, I’ll lay out what I think. No sound bites or quick hits. People can listen to the entire thing and decide what they think. I’m game whenever, let’s pick a time and place. https://t.co/oSaTgKU99h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 29, 2023

Does Cuban have a point? Or is this a layup debate for Clay? There’s literally no downside to this debate. But will Cuban accept?

In one corner, you’ll have Mark Cuban and Disney. The latter is a media powerhouse that magically failed in recent years after shoveling woke agendas into its content. From Strange World and Lightyear‘s peddling of LGBT characters to the Mouse’s fight against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over “Don’t Say Gay,” Disney has closely played the progressive playbook as a company.

Then there’s Clay Travis on the other corner, here to prove that companies that choose to play the liberal playbook alienate a majority of Americans. Thus, less business.

So let’s go for it, Cuban. Name the date, place and proper email for a Zoom link invitation. Of course, the DMs are open.