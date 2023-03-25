Utah State Player Who Collapsed During Practice Suffered ‘Non-Traumatic Cardiac Arrest’

Videos by OutKick

Details have been released in the collapse of Utah State football player Josh Davis.

It was announced by the program an unnamed player collapsed Thursday and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Now, the Aggies have identified the player as Davis and announced he suffered “non-traumatic cardiac arrest,” according to KSL.

The school announced the following in part about Davis’ medical status:

Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, California, collapsed during practice on Thursday and was immediately treated by USU’s athletic training staff, led by Mike Williams, Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine, followed by emergency medical personnel, who transported him to Logan Regional Hospital. Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function.

Utah State coach Blake Anderson credits medical staff for saving Davis.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson had high praise for the medical staff that took care of Davis when he collapsed. He also described his survival as a “miracle.”

“The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation all. Miracle,” Anderson told the media Friday.

"Awake, alert, and breathing on his own. The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation all. Miracle." — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 24, 2023

Details as to what caused Josh Davis to collapse still aren’t known, but he’s just the latest athlete to suffer a serious medical emergency.

In recent memory, a high school basketball player died after suffering cardiac arrest, a JSU player suffered an issue during practice and an Oklahoma player suffered “exertional collapse” earlier this month.

It’s becoming a very troubling trend.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them at OutKick. Hopefully, Davis is back to 100% as quickly as possible.